Global Plant Milk Market Report to 2030 - Growing Demand for Additive Free, Chemical Free, and Non-GMO Milk Presents Opportunities

The global plant milk market in the COVID-19 period has been estimated to value USD 8,978.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 22,293.4 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

However, without the COVID-19 impact, plant milk market was estimated to value at USD 8,856.3 million in 2021 and reach USD 20,685.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Increasing customer awareness regarding vegan diet, and health benefits related with them is increasing the plant milk market growth.



Plant milk is extracted from sources like almonds, soy, oats, and coconut and rice is the best substitute for dairy milk and other animal milk present in the market. Due to plant milk, high nutritional values, and is rich in minerals and vitamins, carbohydrates, proteins plant milk is broadly accepted among customers. Plant milk has various applications in the dairy industry, food and beverage, and cosmetic industry. Due to increasing awareness towards plant milk and its nutritional values is possible to increase the plant milk market demand during the predicted period.



Due to the presence of various major plant milk manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World the plant milk demand will increase. The major manufacturers of plant milk are Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC (U.S.), Ripple Foods (U.S.), Danone S.A. (France), and others.



Plant milk is expensive than dairy milk this factor will restrain the plant milk market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, some of the plant based milk products contain less amount to calcium which is crucial for health.



Organic food and beverages have the potential to transform the business landscape in the complete dairy substitute market. Changing customer preferences have been oriented toward healthy food and beverages; this is attributed to an increase in awareness about the functional health advantages in the consumption of organic food products. Clean label food and beverages have been captivating customers worldwide, resulting in an increase in demand for organic ingredients.



COVID-19 continues to be a remarkable challenge for all businesses across the world. Plant based foods are now widely accepted by people from all around the globe. It provides a range of flavors in addition to being a good source of protein. As a result, most food firms have changed their production and marketing strategies to encourage it more than other conventional healthy foods. Due to various health and environmental concerns, the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged many consumers to make shifting from animal based food to plant based food.



Plant based milk can be substituted for dairy milk in any beverage and cuisine. As a result, the need for plant based milk is growing around different sectors within the coffee shops from bakeries to the food industry. All these aforementioned factors drive the plant milk market growth.



The plant milk market has been segmented based on source, sales channel, formulation, packaging, category, form, end use, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract



2. Market Introduction



3. Research Practice



4. Key Related Data

4.1. Key Industry Trends

4.2. Technological Advancements

4.3. Guidelines & Regulations

4.4. Covid- 19 Impact on Plant Milk Market



5. Impact Factor Analysis

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies

5.1.1.1. Growth in Consumer Preference for a Vegan Diet

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High Cost Compared to Dairy Milk

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing Demand for Additive Free, Chemical Free, and Non-Gmo Milk

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent Regulatory Policy and Labeling

5.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants: (Low)

5.2.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers: (Low)

5.2.3. Intensity of Rivalry: (High)

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers: (High)

5.2.5. Threat of Substitute: (Low)



6. Market Development Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. New Product Development (2015-2021)

6.3. Expansion (2015-2021)

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions (2015-2021)



7. Plant Milk Market, by Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Soy

7.3. Almond

7.4. Rice

7.5. Coconut

7.6. Others



8. Plant Milk Market, by Sales Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Mainstream Stores

8.3. Speciality Stores

8.4. Others



9. Plant Milk Market, by Formulation

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Unsweetened

9.3. Sweetened

9.3.1. Chocolate

9.3.2. Vanilla

9.3.3. Strawberry

9.3.4. Coconut

9.3.5. Mocha

9.3.6. Berry

9.3.7. Hazelnut

9.3.8. Others



10. Plant Milk Market, by Packaging

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Carton Packaging

10.3. Bottles

10.4. Pouches



11. Plant Milk Market, by Category

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Organic

11.3. Conventional



12. Plant Milk Market, by Form

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Liquid

12.3. Powder



13. Plant Milk Market, by End Use

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Infant Formula

13.3. Dairy Products

13.3.1. Cheese

13.3.2. Yogurt

13.3.3. Butter

13.3.4. Spreads

13.3.5. Ice Cream

13.3.6. Frozen Dessert

13.4. Bakery & Confectionery



14. Plant Milk Market, Regional Analysis

15. Competitive Intelligence

15.1. Competitive Positioning

15.1.1. By Source

15.1.2. By Sales Channel

15.1.3. By Formulation

15.1.4. By Packaging

15.1.5. By Category

15.1.6. By Form

15.1.7. By End Use

15.1.8. Regional Reach Positioning

15.2. Major Investments in Last Five Years by Global Players

15.3. Competitor Benchmarking

15.4. Vendor Matrix

15.5. Competitive Leadership Outlook



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Blue Diamond Growers

16.1.1. Company Overview

16.1.2. Blue Diamond Growers: Financial Overview

16.1.3. Blue Diamond Growers: Product Overview

16.1.4. Blue Diamond Growers: SWOT Analysis

16.1.5. Blue Diamond Growers: Key Development

16.2. Natura Foods

16.2.1. Company Overview

16.2.2. Natura Foods: Product Overview

16.2.3. Natura Foods: SWOT Analysis

16.3. Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

16.3.1. Company Overview

16.3.2. Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC: Product Overview

16.3.3. Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC: SWOT Analysis

16.3.4. Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC: Key Development

16.4. Ripple Foods

16.4.1. Company Overview

16.4.2. United Natural Foods, Inc.: Financial Overview

16.4.3. Ripple Foods: Product Overview

16.4.4. Ripple Foods: SWOT Analysis

16.4.5. Ripple Foods: Key Development

16.5. Danone S.A.

16.5.1. Company Overview

16.5.2. Danone S.A.: Financial Overview

16.5.3. Danone S.A.: Product Overview

16.5.4. Danone S.A.: SWOT Analysis

16.5.5. Danone S.A.: Key Development

16.6. Goodmylk Co.

16.6.1. Company Overview

16.6.2. Goodmylk Co.: Product Overview

16.6.3. Goodmylk Co.: SWOT Analysis

16.7. Earth's Own Food Company

16.7.1. Company Overview

16.7.2. Earth's Own Food Company: Product Overview

16.7.3. Earth's Own Food Company: SWOT Analysis

16.8. Califia Farms, LLC

16.8.1. Company Overview

16.8.2. Califia Farms, LLC: Product Overview

16.8.3. Califia Farms, LLC: SWOT Analysis

16.8.4. Califia Farms, LLC: Key Developments

16.9. Oatly Inc

16.9.1. Company Overview

16.9.2. Oatly Inc: Financial Overview

16.9.3. Oatly Inc: Product Overview

16.9.4. Oatly Inc: SWOT Analysis

16.9.5. Oatly Inc: Key Developments

16.10. Campbell Soup Company

16.10.1. Company Overview

16.10.2. Campbell Soup Company: Financial Overview

16.10.3. Campbell Soup Company: Product Overview

16.10.4. Campbell Soup Company: SWOT Analysis

16.10.5. Campbell Soup Company: Key Developments

16.11. Hain Celestial

16.11.1. Company Overview

16.11.2. Hain Celestial: Financial Overview

16.11.3. Hain Celestial: Product Overview

16.11.4. Hain Celestial: SWOT Analysis

16.12. Adm

16.12.1. Company Overview

16.12.2. Adm: Financial Overview

16.12.3. Adm: Product Overview

16.12.4. Adm: SWOT Analysis

16.12.5. Adm: Key Developments



17. Appendix

