Global Plant Milk Market Report to 2030 - Growing Demand for Additive Free, Chemical Free, and Non-GMO Milk Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Milk Market - Size & Forecasting to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plant milk market in the COVID-19 period has been estimated to value USD 8,978.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 22,293.4 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%.
However, without the COVID-19 impact, plant milk market was estimated to value at USD 8,856.3 million in 2021 and reach USD 20,685.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Increasing customer awareness regarding vegan diet, and health benefits related with them is increasing the plant milk market growth.
Plant milk is extracted from sources like almonds, soy, oats, and coconut and rice is the best substitute for dairy milk and other animal milk present in the market. Due to plant milk, high nutritional values, and is rich in minerals and vitamins, carbohydrates, proteins plant milk is broadly accepted among customers. Plant milk has various applications in the dairy industry, food and beverage, and cosmetic industry. Due to increasing awareness towards plant milk and its nutritional values is possible to increase the plant milk market demand during the predicted period.
Due to the presence of various major plant milk manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World the plant milk demand will increase. The major manufacturers of plant milk are Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC (U.S.), Ripple Foods (U.S.), Danone S.A. (France), and others.
Plant milk is expensive than dairy milk this factor will restrain the plant milk market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, some of the plant based milk products contain less amount to calcium which is crucial for health.
Organic food and beverages have the potential to transform the business landscape in the complete dairy substitute market. Changing customer preferences have been oriented toward healthy food and beverages; this is attributed to an increase in awareness about the functional health advantages in the consumption of organic food products. Clean label food and beverages have been captivating customers worldwide, resulting in an increase in demand for organic ingredients.
COVID-19 continues to be a remarkable challenge for all businesses across the world. Plant based foods are now widely accepted by people from all around the globe. It provides a range of flavors in addition to being a good source of protein. As a result, most food firms have changed their production and marketing strategies to encourage it more than other conventional healthy foods. Due to various health and environmental concerns, the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged many consumers to make shifting from animal based food to plant based food.
Plant based milk can be substituted for dairy milk in any beverage and cuisine. As a result, the need for plant based milk is growing around different sectors within the coffee shops from bakeries to the food industry. All these aforementioned factors drive the plant milk market growth.
The plant milk market has been segmented based on source, sales channel, formulation, packaging, category, form, end use, and region.
