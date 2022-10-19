Global Automotive Lighting Market to Reach $51.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895832/?utm_source=GNW
Halogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LED segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Automotive Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2027.
Xenon Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Xenon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -
DENSO Corporation
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
Hyundai Mobis
Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Osram Licht AG
ROBERT BOSCH GmbH
Stanley Electric Co. Ltd
Valeo
Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895832/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Halogen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Halogen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Halogen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Xenon
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Xenon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Xenon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Automotive Lighting Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Lighting
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Lighting
by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Lighting
by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Halogen,
LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Lighting
by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Lighting
by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED,
Xenon and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Automotive Lighting by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Halogen, LED, Xenon and Other Technologies for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Automotive Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Automotive Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive
Lighting by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Lighting by Technology - Halogen, LED, Xenon and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895832/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Automotive Lighting Market to Reach $51.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Lighting estimated at US$34. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895832/?utm_source=GNW