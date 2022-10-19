The Worldwide Automotive Telematics Industry is Projected to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Telematics Market by Service (ACN, eCall, RSA, Remote Diagnostics, Insurance Risk Assessment, Driver Behavior, Billing), Form & Vehicle Type, Component, Connectivity, Aftermarket, Fleet Management Service, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive telematics market is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 8.8 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The passenger Car Segment is expected to remain the largest segment by vehicle type.

The passenger Car market is expected to grow due to an increase in demand and mandates for safety and convenience telematics services. The North America and European region are developed nations with high incomes and greater technology adoption rates which increases the demand for telematics services and connectivity solutions.

Infrastructure in these regions are a major reason that attract the global OEMs to test and develop more telematics services for autonomous. Increasing demand for autonomous cars in developed countries is making the OEMs introduce advanced telematics systems and solutions which is expected to boost the market of passenger car market.

The passenger Car segment is expected to remain the largest segment by Aftermarket.

The demand for substantial car telematics services for passenger cars in the aftermarket is expected to grow due to technological advancement, launches of various connected services aftermarket platforms and rolling out of safety and insurance mandates. For instance, in 2017, HARMAN announced an Aftermarket Connected Automotive Platform that can support connected applications and transform any existing vehicle with telematics capabilities. The new solution is available to automotive OEMs, dealers, specialty automotive retailers, and mobile carriers.

Aftermarket fills the technological gap, offering the ability to upgrade the connectivity of vehicles to intelligent safety systems that rely on real-time data, with the connected head units that integrate smartphones with vehicle entertainment systems, to keep the drivers safe.

As connected car are equipped with telematics units, the growing penetration of connectivity in cars is expected to drive the telematics market. Services such as fleet management, on-road assistance, navigation and driver behavior are experiencing higher adoption in passenger cars as they prove beneficial to fleet owners with real-time data.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific automotive telematics market is estimated to be the fastest-growing. In the Asia-Pacific region, the telematics services such as on-road assistance system is expected to have the largest market share and insurance risk assessment service is expected to see the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The insurance risk assessment will see larger growth due to increasing government mandates, in countries like India which has recently introduced such mandates. Factors such as the development of advanced communication devices, penetration of advanced ADAS features and government mandates are expected to drive the penetration of telematics in vehicles in Asia pacific.

For instance, Japan is one of the first countries to invent and implement most ADAS in cars. Japanese automotive companies are continuously developing advanced electronics/devices for telematics and vehicle connectivity technologies.

For instance, in 2021, Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Subaru Corporation (Subaru), Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. (Daihatsu), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) reached an agreement to jointly develop technical specifications for next-generation vehicle communications devices.

Such developments are expected to drive advancements in telematics systems. Various projects related to the development of 5G infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is going to be major factor for the telematics industry in the Asia Pacific. Considering the above-mentioned factors and scenarios, it can be said that the Asia Pacific will be a major market for the automotive telematics industry in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Automotive Telematics Market

4.2 Automotive Telematics Market, by Region

4.3 Automotive Telematics Market, by Service

4.4 Automotive Telematics Market, by Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Telematics Market, by Form

4.6 Automotive Telematics Market, by Component

4.7 Automotive Telematics Market, by Connectivity

4.8 Automotive Telematics Market, by Aftermarket

4.9 Automotive Telematics Market, by Fleet Service

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Entertainment, Safety & Security, and Navigation Services

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Raw Diagnostic Data for Interpretation & Analysis to Improve Vehicle Performance

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Connected Car Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization

5.2.2.2 Lack of Seamless Connectivity

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential of 5G and Ai

5.2.3.2 Government Mandates on Connected Cars and Telematics Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.3.1 Opportunities for Telematics Solution Manufacturers

5.4 Telematic Solutions Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)

5.4.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.4.2 Low-Impact Scenario

5.4.3 High-Impact Scenario

5.5 Market Ecosystem

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 5G

5.6.2 Ai

5.6.3 Autonomous Driving

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.7.1 Happiest Minds, India

5.7.2 British American Tobacco (Bat)

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis, by Form Type

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.12.1 Telematics Regulations/Standards, by Country/Region

5.13 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process & Buying Criteria

5.14 Key Conferences, 2022-2023

6 Automotive Telematics Market, by Service

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Automatic Crash Notification (Acn)

6.2.1 Growing Focus on Reducing Accidents

6.3 Emergency Call

6.3.1 Demand for Emergency Services and Safety Regulations

6.4 Navigation

6.4.1 Essential for Route Tracking and Real-Time Traffic Monitoring

6.5 On-Road Assistance

6.5.1 Need for Assistance During Breakdowns and Other Vehicle Health Issues

6.6 Remote Diagnostics

6.6.1 Help in Reducing Vehicle Downtime and Maintenance Costs

6.7 Fleet Management

6.7.1 Need for Security and Tracking

6.8 Insurance Risk Assessment

6.8.1 Increasing Demand to Manage Risks

6.9 Driver Behavior

6.9.1 Need for Advanced Driver Insights

6.10 Billing Services

6.10.1 Required to Control Cost, Boost Productivity, and Improve Accountability

6.11 Others

7 Automotive Telematics Market, by Form

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Embedded

7.2.1 Reduction in Price of Service Plans Expected in Future

7.3 Tethered

7.3.1 Lower Price to Create Demand

7.4 Integrated

7.4.1 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

8 Automotive Telematics Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Telematics Control Unit (Tcu)

8.2.1 Ecall Mandate in Europe and Safety and Security Regulations

8.3 Navigation System

8.3.1 New Generation Navigation Systems Provide Features of Smartphones

8.4 Communication Device (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and 5G)

8.4.1 Rapid Adoption of Communication Devices in Low to Mid-Segment Vehicles

8.5 Audio/Video Interface

8.5.1 Increasing Demand for High-End Audio/Video Experience

8.6 Can Bus

8.6.1 Needed for Better Connectivity Between Tcu and Vehicles

9 Automotive Telematics Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Passenger Car

9.2.1 Demand for Convenience and Safety

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (Lcv)

9.3.1 Stringent Regulations Require Telematics Solutions in Lcvs

9.4 Bus

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Improved Cabin Comfort

9.5 Trucks

9.5.1 Need for Fleet Management Services

10 Automotive Telematics Market, by Connectivity

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Satellite

10.2.1 4G Lte and Upcoming 5G to Restrict Segment

10.3 Cellular

10.3.1 Advent of 5G to Change Connectivity Landscape

11 Telematics Solutions Aftermarket, by Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Passenger Car

11.2.1 Increasing Passenger Vehicle Parc to Impact Segment

11.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv) Aftermarket

11.3.1 Low-Cost and Customized

11.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Hcv) Aftermarket

11.4.1 Customer Willingness to Pay for Safety and Comfort Services

12 Automotive Telematics Market, by Fleet Service

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Consulting

12.2.1 Reduction in Price of Service Plans and Telematics Regulations

12.3 Implementation

12.3.1 Affordable Prices to Drive Demand

12.4 Maintenance

12.4.1 Needed for Optimized Vehicle Performance

13 Automotive Telematics Market, by Region

14 Analyst's Recommendations

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Strategies/Right to Win

15.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players, 2019-2021

15.4 Market Share Analysis

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.5.1 Stars

15.5.2 Emerging Leaders

15.5.3 Pervasive Players

15.5.4 Participants

15.6 Competitive Scenario

15.7 New Product Launches

15.8 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.2 At&T Inc.

16.3 Continental Ag

16.4 Lg Electronics

16.5 Verizon

16.6 Harman International Corporation

16.7 Aptiv plc

16.8 Visteon Corporation

16.9 Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings Co., Ltd.

16.10 Webfleet Solutions

16.11 Intel Corporation

16.12 Additional Companies/Players

16.12.1 Astrata Europe Bv

16.12.2 Panasonic Corporation

16.12.3 Garmin, Ltd.

16.12.4 Mix Telematics

16.12.5 Trimble Inc.

16.12.6 Airbiquity Inc.

16.12.7 Calamp Corp.

16.12.8 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

16.12.9 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

16.12.10 Airiq Inc.

16.12.11 Actsoft Inc.

16.12.12 Teletrac Navman Us Ltd.

16.12.13 Masternaut Ltd.

16.12.14 Octo Telematics

16.12.15 Box Telematics Limited

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2dyvs

Attachment