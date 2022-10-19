New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electrical Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955759/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Electrical Products Market to Reach $102.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Electrical Products estimated at US$69.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lighting Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$30.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Automotive Electrical Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Automotive Connectors Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Automotive Connectors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 214 Featured) -

Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH

BBB Industries LLC

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc.

Exide Technologies Inc.

Federal-Mogul LLC

FIAMM Energy Technology SpA

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc.

Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Limited

Johnson Controls Inc.

Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Osram Sylvania

Philips North America Corporation

Remy International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Valeo SA

Yazaki Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955759/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Electrical Products - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lighting Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Lighting Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Automotive Batteries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Connectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Connectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Connectors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alternators & Starters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Alternators & Starters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Alternators & Starters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ignition System & Parts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ignition System & Parts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ignition System & Parts

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 22: World Automotive Electrical Products Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2020

(E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2020 (E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK Historic Review for Automotive Electrical Products

by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries,

Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System &

Parts and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment,

Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators &

Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries,

Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System &

Parts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Electrical Products by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Electrical Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Electrical Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment,

Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators &

Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries,

Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System &

Parts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2020 (E)

Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries,

Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System &

Parts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



INDIA

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2020 (E)

Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: India Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries,

Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System &

Parts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type -

Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment,

Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators &

Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2020 (E)

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Electrical Products by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive

Electrical Products by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Electrical Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment,

Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators &

Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries,

Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System &

Parts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries,

Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System &

Parts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting

Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors,

Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electrical

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type -

Lighting Equipment, Automotive Batteries, Automotive

Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition System & Parts and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive

Electrical Products by Product Type - Lighting Equipment,

Automotive Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators &

Starters, Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Automotive Electrical Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Lighting Equipment, Automotive

Batteries, Automotive Connectors, Alternators & Starters,

Ignition System & Parts and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Automotive Electrical Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955759/?utm_source=GNW



