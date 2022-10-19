New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351370/?utm_source=GNW

The global Ddos protection and mitigation market is expected to grow from $3.21 billion in 2021 to $3.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The Ddos protection and mitigation market is expected to grow to $6.81 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.



The DDoS protection and mitigation market consists of the sale of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for protecting a server or network that is targeted by a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack. It refers to a network or cloud-based protection service that is specially designed for victims to mitigate incoming threats.



The main types of components of DDoS protection and mitigation are hardware solutions, software solutions, and services.Hardware solutions provide protection from external attacks.



The deployment includes on-premise and cloud.The organization size includes small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.



The various applications involved are network security, endpoint security, application security, and database security and are used by various end-users such as it and telecom, government, education, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the DDoS protection and mitigation market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in DDoS protection and mitigation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The regions covered in DDoS protection and mitigation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing cyberattacks on websites are expected to propel the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market going forward.Cyberattacks are deliberate and malicious attempts by individuals or organizations that breach the information system of another individual to disrupt the network.



DDoS protection and mitigation helps protect a server or network that is targeted by a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack, as a result, increasing cyber-attacks increase the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation.For instance, in February 2022, according to an article published by Fortune, a US-based business magazine, there has been a 105% surge in ransomware cyberattacks 2021.



Therefore, the increasing cyberattacks are driving the DDoS protection and mitigation market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the DDoS protection and mitigation market.Major companies operating in the DDoS protection and mitigation market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in 2021, Mazebolt Technology, Israel-based DDoS protection and mitigation, and cybersecurity company launched its new product which is the world’s first DDoS risk assessment product named the MazeBolt Radar.Radar is a patented technology that provides DDoS protection through DDoS simulations on live production without any downtime.



This technology maintains DDoS mitigation without any disruptions and downtime.



In January 2021, Link 11, Europe-based DDoS protection and, cyber security company acquired DOSarrest Internet Security Limited for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition provides Link 11 with an extended and strengthened security services infrastructure and will give them new customers who are dependent on digital services and processes.



Link 11 believes that with DOSarrest it will be able to expand around the globe and strengthen its position as a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions. DOSarrest is a Vancouver-based provider of DDoS protection services that serves multiple customers across the globe.



The countries covered in the DDoS protection and mitigation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

