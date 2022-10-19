New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864473/?utm_source=GNW
Global Cloud Security Gateways Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Security Gateways estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $350.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.1% CAGR
The Cloud Security Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$350.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$850.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market
As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy
Rise in Parallel Importance
IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of
the Cloud
Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the
Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation
Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the
Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth
Cloud Security Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Bitglass (USA)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
CipherCloud (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Forcepoint LLC (USA)
Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
Global Velocity, Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
ManagedMethods, Inc. (USA)
McAfee, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Netskope (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Palo Alto Networks (USA)
Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)
Sophos Plc (UK)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
Thales eSecurity, Inc. (USA)
Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)
Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages
Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways
Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement
into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security
The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption
among Enterprises
Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand
Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in
Transit
Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for
Cloud App Gateways
BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services
Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to
Spur Growth
Threat of ?Shadow Cloud? Galvanizes Enterprises into Action,
Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage
Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs
Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key
Trend
SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur
Future Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
