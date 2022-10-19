New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864473/?utm_source=GNW

Global Cloud Security Gateways Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Security Gateways estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $350.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.1% CAGR



The Cloud Security Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$350.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$850.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -

AT&T, Inc.

Bitglass

Check Point Software

CipherCloud

Cisco Systems Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Global Velocity Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ManagedMethods Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netskope

Oracle Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Proofpoint Inc.

Sophos Plc

Symantec Corporation

Thales eSecurity Inc.

Trustwave Holdings





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market

As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy

Rise in Parallel Importance

IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of

the Cloud

Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the

Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation

Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the

Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

Cloud Security Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages

Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways

Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement

into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security

The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption

among Enterprises

Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand

Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in

Transit

Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for

Cloud App Gateways

BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services

Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to

Spur Growth

Threat of ?Shadow Cloud? Galvanizes Enterprises into Action,

Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage

Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs

Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key

Trend

SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur

Future Growth



