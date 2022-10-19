New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nail Polish Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351372/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Sally Hansen, Wella Operations, American International Industries, Christian Dior SE and Chanel.



The global nail polish market is expected to grow from $10.40 billion in 2021 to $11.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The nail polish market is expected to grow to $16.60 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.



The nail polish market consists of sales of nail polish products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to decorate and protect nails from becoming flaky, dry, or broken by creating a barrier over the top of the nail. Nail polish refers to a colored thick lacquer or enamel liquid applied to the nails of the fingers or toes to color the nails and make them shine.



The main types of products of nail polish market are gel, matte, pearl, and other products.Gel nail polish is a special varnish formula that is fixed under ultraviolet lamps.



The distribution channels include supermarkets or hypermarkets, online channels, traditional stores, exclusive beauty specialist stores, and other channels. The various end-users involved males and females.



North America was the largest region in the nail polish market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the nail polish market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing working women population worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the nail polish market.Working women refer to a woman, who works outside the home for a living and earns a salary, wages, or other income through regular employment.



Nail polishes help working women by giving them a vibrant and elegant look and perfection. For instance, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the United States, women were nearly half (47.0%) of the labor force in 2021. Therefore, the increasing working women population worldwide is driving the growth of the nail polish market.



Breathable technologies are a key trend in the nail polish market.Major companies operating in nail polish are developing products with breathable technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



In March 2022, Orly, a UK-based nail care brand, released "Island Hopping", a summer breathable line of nail polish.It is vegan, cruelty-free, and halal-certified.



The collection features six distinctive vacation colors and is the first professional treatment and color nail polish to use a brush with 600 bristles to create a formula that is permeable. The 1-step manicure uses modern oxygen technology to maintain hydration balance in the nails, encouraging nail development and extending wear.



In December 2021, Purplle, an India-based online beauty platform offering beauty products such as nail polish, makeup and other products acquired cosmetics and skincare brand, Faces Canada, for an undisclosed amount.With this deal, Purplle aims to strengthen its values, resources and reach untapped market of the country, also providing enhanced personalized beauty experience.



Faces Canada is a Canada-based cosmetic company offering various beauty products such as nail polish, lipstick and others.



The countries covered in the nail polish market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

