New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864204/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Switches Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Switches estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Slide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR



The Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$878.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



Tactile Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR



In the global Tactile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$492.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$563 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$604.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured) -

Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

API Technologies Company

Datronix Holdings Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mitsumi Electric Co., Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864204/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Switches

Operated Manually to Open and Close Electronic Circuits

Classification of Switches

Sensors Replacing Switches

Micro Switches

Recent Market Activity

Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Alstom Signaling, Inc. (USA)

API Technologies Corp. (USA)

Datronix Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH (Germany)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan)

Molex (USA)

NEC TOKIN Corporation (Japan)

Nichicon Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (USA)

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Photonic Switches - A New Dawn

Touch screen Interfaces Threatens Existence of Push-Button

Switches



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Switches by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Slide

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Slide by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Slide by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rotary by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotary by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tactile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tactile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tactile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Toggle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Toggle by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Toggle by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Encoder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Encoder by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Encoder by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Push

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Push by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Push by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Detect by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Detect by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Detect by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Switches Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Switches by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 47: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: France Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 59: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Spain Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Russia Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Switches by Type -

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Switches by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary,

Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Switches by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Switches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Switches by Type -

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary,

Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia Historic Review for Switches by Type -

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 77: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: India Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: India 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: South Korea Historic Review for Switches by Type -

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary,

Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle,

Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Switches by

Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Switches

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Switches by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Switches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America Historic Review for Switches by Type -

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Switches by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary,

Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Argentina Historic Review for Switches by Type -

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Brazil Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 98: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Mexico Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle,

Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Switches

by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Switches by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Middle East Historic Review for Switches by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Switches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Middle East Historic Review for Switches by Type -

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary,

Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 110: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Iran Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 113: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Israel Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 116: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Switches by Type -

Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Switches by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary,

Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 119: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder,

Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UAE Historic Review for Switches by Type - Slide,

Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide, Rotary, Tactile,

Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 122: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Switches by Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle,

Encoder, Push, Detect and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Switches by

Type - Slide, Rotary, Tactile, Toggle, Encoder, Push, Detect

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Switches



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________