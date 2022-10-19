New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864204/?utm_source=GNW
Global Switches Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Switches estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Slide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR
The Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$878.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Tactile Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR
In the global Tactile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$492.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$563 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$604.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured) -
Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
API Technologies Company
Datronix Holdings Ltd.
Delta Electronics, Inc.
Eaton Corporation PLC
ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH
Littelfuse, Inc.
Mitsumi Electric Co., Ltd.
Omron Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.
TDK Corporation
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Switches
Operated Manually to Open and Close Electronic Circuits
Classification of Switches
Sensors Replacing Switches
Micro Switches
Recent Market Activity
Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Alstom Signaling, Inc. (USA)
API Technologies Corp. (USA)
Datronix Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH (Germany)
Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan)
Molex (USA)
NEC TOKIN Corporation (Japan)
Nichicon Corporation (Japan)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
TDK Corporation (Japan)
TE Connectivity Ltd. (USA)
Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Photonic Switches - A New Dawn
Touch screen Interfaces Threatens Existence of Push-Button
Switches
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
