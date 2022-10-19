New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Carbon Black Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351375/?utm_source=GNW

V., Asia Carbon Industries Inc., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co Ltd., Asbury Carbons, Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Asia Carbon Industries Inc.



The global specialty carbon black market is expected to grow from $2.40 billion in 2021 to $2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The specialty carbon black market is expected to grow to $3.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.



The specialty carbon black market consists of sales of specialty carbon black products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to refined form of carbon that has a capacity to absorb UV light and convert it to heat, making plastics more UV resistant and are used as UV stabilizing agents, pigments, and conductive agents. Specialty carbon black refers to a high-end refined chemical that is manufactured by the burning of hydrocarbons in a limited air supply.



The main forms of specialty carbon black are granules and powder.Granules refer to specialty carbon black granules obtained by uniformly wetting the carbon blacks and are basically produced by pre-granulating the carbon black powder in the first mixing granulator.



The grades involved are conductive carbon black, and food contact carbon black.The various process types include furnace black, gas black, lamp black, and thermal black with various functions such as color, UV protection, conductive, and other functions.



The various applications include plastics, battery electrodes, paints and coatings, inks and toners, rubber, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the specialty carbon black market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in specialty carbon black market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for plastics and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the specialty carbon black market going forward.Plastic refers to a group of materials that are either natural or synthetic, and coating refers to a layer of a particular substance that covers a surface.



Specialty carbon black is used as an insulating agent in a variety of rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications, this helps to strengthen the tires of vehicles.For instance, in June 2021, according to European Coatings, a European magazine, there was a strong increase in global demand for paints and coatings.



The demand increased from 14% in the first quarter of the year 2021 to 22% in the second quarter.The strongest surge in demand was observed in India and China.



Therefore, the increasing demand for plastics and coatings is driving the specialty carbon black market.



Rising investments are a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty carbon black market.Major companies operating in the specialty carbon black market are investing huge amounts to sustain their position in the specialty carbon black market.



For instance, in August 2021, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, an India-based manufacturer of specialty carbon black, announced an investment of INR 300 million to ramp up the capacity in Mundra for specialty carbon black. The company will also invest INR 100 million in research and development facilities in Belgium and India.



In November 2021, Cabot Corporation, a US-based specialty chemicals and performance materials company, acquired Tokai Carbon Group for an amount of $9 million.The acquisition is anticipated to continue providing current carbon black clients with enhanced services.



Tokai Carbon Group is a Japan-based manufacturer of specialty carbon black.



The countries covered in the specialty carbon black market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

