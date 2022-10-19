New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resonators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864203/?utm_source=GNW
Global Resonators Market to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Resonators estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18% over the period 2020-2027. Crystal Resonators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MEMS Resonators segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR
The Resonators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 15.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.
Abracon LLC
Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.
SHOULDER Electronics Limited
SiTime Corporation
Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Resonators
High Demand for Sophisticated Designs
Dual Mode Resonators: Increasing Specificity in the Market
Ceramic Resonators
Recent Market Activity
Resonators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abracon LLC (USA)
Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan)
SHOULDER Electronics Limited (China)
SiTime Corporation (USA)
Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Application Areas Offer Growth Opportunities for
Quartz Crystal Resonators
MEMS Resonators Offer an Alternative to Quartz Resonators
Expanding Application Areas of SAW Resonators - An Opportunity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Resonators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crystal Resonators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Crystal Resonators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Crystal Resonators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS
Resonators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for MEMS Resonators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Resonators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Resonators Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Resonators by Type - Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Resonators by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK Historic Review for Resonators by Type - Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resonators by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators
and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: India Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: India 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS
Resonators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resonators
by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Resonators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Resonators by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators
and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS
Resonators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Resonators
by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Resonators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Resonators by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Resonators by Type - Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Resonators by Type - Crystal
Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 103: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS
Resonators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Resonators
by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Resonators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AFRICA
Resonators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resonators by Type - Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Resonators by Type -
Crystal Resonators and MEMS Resonators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crystal Resonators and
MEMS Resonators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
