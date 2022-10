BlackRock® Canada Announces October Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

Listing: TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)



TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on October 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 31, 2022.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.038 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.105 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.054 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.075 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.035 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.070 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.083 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.071 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.075 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.064 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.046 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.087 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.067 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.057 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.090 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.081 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.058 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.058 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.042 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.066 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.088 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.040 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.029 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.050 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.105 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.052 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.103 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.126 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.062 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.027 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.064 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.087 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.083 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.076 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.065 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.078 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.063 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.057 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.041 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.050 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.047 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.034 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.044 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.084 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.058 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.042 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.047 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.034 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.031 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.000 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.084

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

Estimated October Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The October cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.123

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about October 25, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

