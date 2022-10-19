New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351377/?utm_source=GNW

, Sunsail Worldwide Sailing Ltd., Argo Nautical Limited, Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping S.A., Boat International Media Ltd and Le Boat.



The global yacht charter market is expected to grow from $12.13 billion in 2021 to $13.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The yacht charter market is expected to grow to $19.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.



The yacht charter market consists of sales of yacht charters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for a specific period of time as a part of marine tourism for luxurious experiences.Yacht charter refers to a contract for the provision of sailing or motor yachts on a temporary basis.



The charterer, or ship owner, hires out his vessel for a price. The skipper of the yacht does not have to be the person who charters the yacht.



The main types of yacht charter are motorized yachts, sailing yachts, and other types.A sailing yacht refers to a small boat that uses wind power to propel it forward.



The contract includes bareboat charter, and crewed charter. The various sizes include large, medium, and small and are used in vacation or leisure, sailing, and other applications.



Europe was the largest region in the yacht charter market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in yacht charter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The yacht charter market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides yacht charter market statistics, including yacht charter industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a yacht charter market share, detailed yacht charter market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the yacht charter industry. This yacht charter market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing popularity of luxury marine tourism is expected to propel the growth of the yacht charter market going forward.Marine tourism refers to leisure endeavors entailing travel away from one’s home and having the marine environment as their host or main focus.



Yacht charters are widely used as a premium form of marine tourism for luxurious and tremendous experiences. For instance, in 2019, according to India.com, an India-based news portal, the luxury cruise tourism, the industry has seen a 50% increase in growth. The total number of cruise calls on Chennai, Cochin, Mumbai, Mangalore, and Mormugao was 285 in 2019 and is expected to climb to 593 in 2020. Therefore, the growing popularity of luxury marine tourism is driving the growth of the yacht charter market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the yacht charter market.Major companies operating in the yacht charter market are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Sunseeker, a UK-based luxury motor yacht manufacturer, launched a 30m Sunseeker 100 that started a new era in flybridge design and functionality for the British yard. This was the first 29.85-meter sunseeker consisting of unique entertainment features at the fore, the sweeping flybridge, with complete walk-around access from bow to stern, which is one of the exceptional entertainment areas that define the 100 Yacht.



In January 2019, Groupe Beneteau, a French-based yacht manufacturing company acquired Delphia Yachts for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Groupe Beneteau plans to expand its production capacity in Poland, as well as its ability for new product development, by utilizing Delphia Yachts’ new prototyping and R&D facility.



Delphia Yachts is a Poland-based manufacturer of yacht charters.



The countries covered in the yacht chartermarket report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351377/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________