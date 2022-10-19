New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864202/?utm_source=GNW

Global Capacitors Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Capacitors estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Supercapacitor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ceramic segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Aluminum Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Aluminum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured) -

Abracon LLC

API Technologies Company

Eaton Corporation PLC

ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH

Hitachi AIC, Inc.

KEMET Electronics Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

Nichicon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Capacitors

An Introduction

Types of Capacitors

Recent Market Activity

Supercapacitors - A Review

Supercapacitor Materials

Automotive Electronics - A Market Laden with Immense Potential

for Electronic Capacitors

Capacitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electronic Capacitors - A Review

Ceramic Capacitors - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market

Technological Advancements to Spur Growth in the Global MLCC

Market

Leading Players in the Ceramic Capacitors Market

Low Voltage Ceramic Capacitor Market -An Insight

Aluminum Capacitors Market - A Review

Lead Based Variants -The Dominant Product Type

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Competitive Scenario

Japanese Players Lead the Fray

China Dominates Low-end Sector, While Japan Leads Market for

High End Products

Vacuum Capacitors Market - A Review

Low Voltage Capacitor Market

High Costs - Major Drawback for Tantalum Capacitors

Usage of Capacitors in Smartphones on the Rise

Surging LEDs Demand Fuels Requirement for Sophisticated Ceramic

Capacitors

Innovation in Capacitors - A Road to Success

High-Capacitance Capacitors Lead the Market

Miniature Components Rule the Roost

Optimistic Growth Prospects for High Voltage Capacitors

Capacitor Products for Solar Applications Increase

Supercapacitors Market

Developments in DC-Link Capacitor Technology



About Reportlinker

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



