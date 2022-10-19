New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864202/?utm_source=GNW
Global Capacitors Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Capacitors estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Supercapacitor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ceramic segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Aluminum Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Aluminum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Capacitors
An Introduction
Types of Capacitors
Recent Market Activity
Supercapacitors - A Review
Supercapacitor Materials
Automotive Electronics - A Market Laden with Immense Potential
for Electronic Capacitors
Capacitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Electronic Capacitors - A Review
Ceramic Capacitors - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market
Technological Advancements to Spur Growth in the Global MLCC
Market
Leading Players in the Ceramic Capacitors Market
Low Voltage Ceramic Capacitor Market -An Insight
Aluminum Capacitors Market - A Review
Lead Based Variants -The Dominant Product Type
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Competitive Scenario
Japanese Players Lead the Fray
China Dominates Low-end Sector, While Japan Leads Market for
High End Products
Vacuum Capacitors Market - A Review
Low Voltage Capacitor Market
High Costs - Major Drawback for Tantalum Capacitors
Usage of Capacitors in Smartphones on the Rise
Surging LEDs Demand Fuels Requirement for Sophisticated Ceramic
Capacitors
Innovation in Capacitors - A Road to Success
High-Capacitance Capacitors Lead the Market
Miniature Components Rule the Roost
Optimistic Growth Prospects for High Voltage Capacitors
Capacitor Products for Solar Applications Increase
Supercapacitors Market
Developments in DC-Link Capacitor Technology
Global Capacitors Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
