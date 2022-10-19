Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Chatterjee

Helsinki, FINLAND

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Chatterjee

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Julie Chatterjee
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20441/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-10-17
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3781 Unit price: 2.3802 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3781 Volume weighted average price: 2.3802 EUR