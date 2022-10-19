Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Egger

Helsinki, FINLAND

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Egger

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bernd Egger
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20449/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-10-17
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4804 Unit price: 2.3802 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4804 Volume weighted average price: 2.3802 EUR