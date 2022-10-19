Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kajakas



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kristjan Kajakas

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20461/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-10-17

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3361 Unit price: 2.3802 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3361 Volume weighted average price: 2.3802 EUR



