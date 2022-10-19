AllCloud Launches Managed Monitoring Solution with Datadog

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , the global cloud services company, today announced the launch of a solution, Managed Monitoring , for AWS customers with Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The announcement was made today at DASH 2022 in New York.



The Managed Monitoring solution combines real-time logs and metrics from servers, containers, databases and applications with end-to-end tracing and 400+ integrations for troubleshooting, alerting and graphing. The solution includes rich, out-of-the-box dashboards and drag-and-drop tools, so users can create their own dashboards. An easy-to-use API allows users to extend Datadog integrations and send metrics and events from their own applications. Managed Monitoring customers will have access to AllCloud’s team of Datadog experts.

AllCloud has been an AWS Premier Consulting Partner since 2015. Last year, AllCloud announced an expanded strategic collaboration with AWS to provide customers with professional and managed services to accelerate cloud migration and digital transformation. The collaboration, which began in 2020 in EMEA, now includes North America.

Datadog collects and unifies data streaming from AWS environments, with a 1-click integration for pulling in metrics and tags from over 70 AWS services. Companies can deploy the Datadog Agent directly on their hosts and compute instances to collect metrics with deep granularity—down to one-second resolution. And with Datadog's out-of-the-box integration dashboards, companies get not only a high-level view into the health of their infrastructure and applications but also deeper visibility into individual services such as AWS Lambda and Amazon EKS.

“Managed Monitoring is as powerful as it is easy to use,” said Lahav Savir, Founder and CTO, Platforms at AllCloud. “Companies can purchase the solution from the AWS Marketplace, and turnkey integrations and an easy to install agent enable companies to begin monitoring their servers and resources in minutes. We see demand for Managed Monitoring growing along with AWS consumption.”

“We’re excited to work with AllCloud to provide the Managed Monitoring solution,” said Fergal McDonnell, director of Channel and Alliances at Datadog. “Offering this integration provides a valuable service to customers leveraging AWS and strengthens our ties with both AllCloud and AWS.”

