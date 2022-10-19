Resilinc Announces Top 30 Suppliers in the High-Tech Industry with Highest Resiliency Score®

MILPITAS, CA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain mapping, risk monitoring, and resiliency solution, is pleased to announce the Top 30 companies in the high-tech supply chain with the best risk and resiliency programs. These 30 companies were selected based on their Resilinc R Score®, a patented risk-scoring system that measures supply chain resiliency based on key metrics including performance, network resilience, transparency, continuity of supply, and risk program maturity.

Each of the 30 companies on the list is a supplier to multiple high-tech OEMs and have been part of Resilinc’s network for many years. All scored well based on their high degree of transparency and ongoing collaboration with the OEM to provide supply chain intelligence down multiple tiers. This includes responding quickly with a yes/no impact status during a disruption and providing alternate sites when possible to reduce recovery time. They are all rated strong performers by their customers across operational metrics including business continuity planning and reliability.

“It has been a tremendously challenging time for the high-tech sector; from semiconductor constraints and geopolitical concerns to extreme demand shifts, these companies have been operating in an increasingly disruptive environment. But despite all the challenges, the Top 30 have done a tremendous job navigating through it and collaborating with customers and with their direct and sub-tier suppliers alike, to identify problems quickly and mitigate issues proactively,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO and co-founder of Resilinc. “These companies are proving that collaboration, transparency, risk monitoring, supply chain mapping, and proactive mitigation are the keys to supply chain resilience. A big congratulations to the 30 winners.”

The top 7 stand out because of their high degree of maturity in how they map multiple tiers of their own supply chain and work hard to build trust with suppliers. They also leverage technology to improve visibility and foster collaboration with direct and sub-tier suppliers.

Here are the Top 30 R Score® Companies in the high-tech industry supply chain:

The top 7 include:

Nvidia Corp.

Seagate Technology

Keysight Technologies

IBM Corp.

Harman International

Micron Technology

Western Digital Corp.

8-14 include:

Eaton Corp.

Ericsson

Honeywell International

Marelli

AT&T Inc.

Flex

Motorola Solutions

15- 30 include:

AGC Inc. (formerly Asahi Glass Co. Ltd)

Nidec

Amphenol Corp.

ROHM Semiconductor

Kaifa Technology USA

Parker Hannifin

Murata

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Diodes Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Panasonic

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Fujifilm Corp.

Here is what some of our Top R Score® companies had to say about being recognized and why supply chain resiliency is a critical component of their business:

“Resiliency is a top priority for AT&T’s Supply Chain organization and this recognition as one of the Top 30 Most Resilient Suppliers highlights the progress we have made. We are honored that our supply chain has been recognized as a leader due to our performance in reducing risk and improving transparency, quality and diversity. These factors are critical to ensure that our supply chain is able to ensure continuity of supply during disruptions,” said Susan Johnson, executive vice present of supply chain at AT&T. “We are grateful for our customers, suppliers and team members who were instrumental in helping us to develop these strategic capabilities.”

Bob Murphy, Chief Procurement Officer at IBM said: “Mitigating supplier risk exposure is imperative to ensure brand trust and continuity of supply. At IBM, we have built a holistic and agile risk mitigation strategy enabled by innovative technologies that increase our visibility and help to reduce response times. Supplier and sub-tier supplier relationships are key and we require all suppliers to have adequate business continuity plans in place. And, through our supplier mapping, we know our suppliers’ level of resiliency and this information guides decisions that can mitigate disruptions and help us locate alternate sources of supply if needed. Our transformation and digitalization efforts have given us a marked competitive advantage during the current periods of global supply chain disruption.”

“Supply chain resiliency has been critical to Micron’s execution and we have been recognized by our customers for excellent continuity of supply through the extreme challenges of the last couple years,” said Ben Tessone, chief procurement officer at Micron. “Micron manages disruptions through close partnerships with our direct suppliers as well as multiple tiers down in the supply chain. We appreciate Resilinc’s recognition of Micron’s focus in this area including our use of artificial intelligence, advanced network design and diversification strategies to benefit our customers.”

“We closely manage our supply chain, including by auditing strategic suppliers and conducting internal assessments, to ensure all aspects of responsible supply chain management are addressed,” said Wendy Xing, Senior Director of Global Commodity and Contract Manufacturer Management, at NVIDIA. “We deliver innovative products in a sustainable, secure, and timely manner for all of our customers.”

"Seagate is honored to be recognized by the Resilinc R Score for our supply chain resiliency," said Marcos Meirelles, SVP of supply chain management at Seagate. "It's a true testament to the hard, dedicated work of our team, which continues to navigate the company through tumultuous times delivering stability for our customers."

The Top 30 achieved the highest R Score® out of over 140,000 suppliers analyzed in the High-Tech, Electronics and Semiconductor supply chain. These companies are part of Resilinc’s mapped network and range from Tier 1 to Tier 5. Data and metrics to determine each supplier’s score are refreshed every quarter.

