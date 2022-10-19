Atlas Capital Investors VI closes $405 million

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York-based Atlas Capital Group (“Atlas”) today announced the final close of Atlas Capital Investors VI, LP (“Fund VI”). Fund VI will invest in value-add real estate opportunities in New York and Los Angeles where, as a local operator and developer, Atlas has established a deep track record of delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. Investors in the fund include a mix of public and private pensions, endowments, foundations, asset managers, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Park Madison Partners served as the exclusive placement agent.



Fund VI is a continuation of Atlas’ disciplined investment strategy executed for the past 16 years, focused on cost basis, creative business plans, and conservative capital structures. Atlas believes that this philosophy and approach, combined with precise execution through Atlas’ vertically-integrated team, have been fundamental drivers of Atlas’ investment success. Fund VI will seek to capitalize on distress, mispricings, and secular trends in the New York and Los Angeles real estate markets.

Fund VI launched fundraising in February 2020, with the pandemic delivering significant challenges to Atlas’ target markets of New York and Los Angeles. Despite the uncertain outlook, Fund VI received strong institutional investor support. Over 93 percent of the investors from Atlas’ 2018 vintage predecessor vehicle have re-committed to Fund VI.

Atlas believes the pandemic and recent capital market volatility will create opportunities for Fund VI to acquire properties at an attractive basis. Atlas has an extensive track record of identifying undervalued properties and executing creative business plans to capture an asset's highest and best use. Atlas expects Fund VI to continue this theme by capitalizing on evolving neighborhoods, tenant clustering, shifting real estate fundamentals, and the continued attraction of dynamic mixed-use urban environments.

To date, Fund VI has already deployed approximately 25% of capital commitments across five investments in the residential, industrial, media, and mixed-use sectors.

About Atlas Capital Group

Atlas Capital Group, LLC is a full service real estate investment, development and management firm. The firm was founded in 2006 by Jeffrey A. Goldberger and Andrew B. Cohen to invest in opportunistic and value-added real estate transactions in core gateway cities, with a primary focus on New York and Los Angeles. Atlas’ vertically-integrated team includes more than 100 professionals staffed across real estate disciplines, including construction, leasing, development, asset management, property management, accounting, and legal. To date Atlas has invested over $4 billion of equity in the United States across 65 residential, industrial, office, retail, and mixed-use real estate investments comprising over 14 million square feet and $7 billion of total capitalization.

For more information, please visit www.atlas-cap.com

Media Contacts

Rosalia Scampoli

(914) 815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com