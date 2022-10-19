NeoChord Announces Positive 1-year Follow-Up Data with Transcatheter NeXuS System for Mitral Chordal Repair Using Multiple Chords to a Single Anchor

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoChord, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company, is leading the advancement of beating heart mitral valve repair in patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation with more than a decade of commercial experience in treating over 1,800 patients globally with the transapical technology. Based on this clinical expertise, the Transcatheter NeXuS system has been developed to broaden patient access with a catheter-based approach. The company is now positioned to provide multiple solutions for greater than 1 million patients in the United States and Europe requiring mitral chordal repair that remain untreated.



NeoChord announced today positive results on the first, 1-year follow up patient in the Company’s Global Early Feasibility Study (EFS) treated with the novel Transcatheter NeXuS system. NeoChord is the first company to post long-term data in the field of transcatheter transseptal mitral chordal repair, and the study results demonstrate notable clinical benefit and patient physiological improvement, including a pre-procedure mitral regurgitation (MR) grade of severe (4+) that was reduced to trace and remained unchanged through all follow-up intervals. Results also showed a significant improvement in the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and left atrial dimensions.

“We are pleased to begin reporting on patient outcomes at the 1-year follow up period. These impressive results build upon our existing body of robust clinical evidence and represent a significant milestone not only for NeoChord, but also for the treatment of mitral regurgitation. Most importantly, the study results validate the efficacy and safety of using the NeXuS System to perform multiple-chord to single anchor procedures and further establishes NeoChord’s leadership position in off-pump, beating heart mitral chordal repair,” said David Chung, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoChord. “We are pleased to continue increasing enrollment in our Global EFS and to reporting on other patients achieving the 1-year follow up mark.”

“These are compelling results for the future of minimally invasive transcatheter chordal repair, a procedure poised to drive positive outcomes and patient benefits by maintaining the physiologic construction of the mitral valve,” said Azeem Latib, M.D., Section Head and Director of Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Interventions at Montefiore Medical Center and leading cardiologist closely involved in the development of the NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair Device and procedure. “This procedure is a promising addition to the mitral toolbox and affords the heart team with an option to provide patients with an interventional approach to a surgically-proven technique.”

Mitral regurgitation (MR) is the most common heart valve disease, affecting millions of people worldwide. If left untreated, MR may lead to chronic heart failure, the leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S. and Europe.

The investigational NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device is designed to restore function in patients with primary mitral regurgitation (MR), a disease where blood leaks backwards within the heart, due to ruptured native chords and the mitral valve’s inability to close properly. The NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device is unique from other mitral valve repair technologies in maintaining a natural physiologic functionality of the mitral valve. It is deployed through the vein using a transfemoral delivery catheter, navigated transeptally to the diseased native mitral valve. Due to minimal hardware used and the proven leaflet connection, NeoChord NeXuS preserves options for patients who may need re-intervention in the future.

NeoChord is a privately held medical technology company leading the advancement of beating heart mitral valve repair in patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation. The company’s commercially available product, the NeoChord Artificial Chordae Delivery System DS1000, received CE market clearance in December 2012 and has treated more than 1,800 patients worldwide. NeoChord is now adding the minimally invasive transcatheter chordal repair system NeoChord NeXuS to its portfolio and is underlining the leading position in degenerative mitral valve chordal treatment.

NeoChord NeXuS is an investigational device and is not commercially available.

