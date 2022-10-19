DesignCar™ from Porsche Digital expands options for car enthusiasts

Palo Alto, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCar™, an app-based game developed by Porsche Digital, is giving players even more options for creating, competing with and collecting stunning visualizations of personally customized vehicles. The game has added new models from a range of brands including exclusive hypercar marque Bugatti to the range available in game.



DesignCar™ players configure photo-realistic 3D vehicles to create truly individual dream cars, then vote in community-judged design challenges and can earn in-game currency allowing them to create more elaborate designs. The free-to-play app is part of Porsche Digital’s mission to expand the experience of car enthusiasm to new digital audiences.



“For many car enthusiasts, it’s not just about performance, it’s also about design, creativity and community,” says Stephan Baral, Managing Director at Porsche Digital Inc., a subsidiary of German sports car manufacturer Porsche AG. “The wonderful thing about DesignCar™ is that it allows users to build the garage of their dreams full of their favorite cars regardless of their budget and to share it with the community.”



DesignCar™ offers models from Porsche and a range of other appealing brands in addition to Bugatti, including Audi, Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun. Other companies such as fractional collectibles investing platform Rally and peer-to-peer car sharing enterprise Turo create branded challenges in the game.



DesignCar™ is currently available in the United States and Canada in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store To learn more about partnering possibilities contact DesignCar™ at info@designcar.io.



About Porsche Digital

Porsche Digital, Inc. (PDI) is the U.S. operation of Porsche Digital GmbH (PDG), which was founded in 2016 as a subsidiary of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer. This North American competence center focuses on innovation, digital product development, and venture investments. Its Silicon Valley teams work on business model innovations by collaborating closely with the local startup and venture capital ecosystem. This work includes Marqued, a digital platform for people who are passionate about cars. The Atlanta, GA, office, co-located with Porsche Cars North America, Inc. headquarters, works on the sports car owners site "My Porsche", a central e-commerce platform as well as digital services for wholesale and retail. The global PDG headquarters are in Ludwigsburg, Germany. Further locations in Berlin, Tel Aviv and Shanghai complement the global platform and network of Porsche Digital.

