Global Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market to Reach $24.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware estimated at US$15.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Builders` Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cabinet Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 212 Featured) -

Adams Rite

Allegion plc

Ashland Hardware Systems

ASSA ABLOY AB

CompX International, Inc.

Dormakaba Group

HAGER COMPANIES

Hickory Hardware

Kwikset Corp.

Markar Architectural Products

Masco Corp.

Medeco

Miwa Lock Co. Ltd.

Preferred Engineering Products Ltd.

Rockwood Manufacturing Company

SARGENT Manufacturing Company

Schlage

Securistyle Ltd.

Security Door Controls

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Sugatsune America, Inc.

The J.G. Edelen Co.,

Tyman Plc





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Cabinet Hardware Market - An Overview

A Peek into the Door and Window Hardware Market

Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead

The 2007-2009 Recession

US Market Hit Hard by Economic Recession

2009-2012 Europe Debt Crisis in Retrospect

US Fiscal Crisis and Eurodebt Crisis Mars Market Performance in

2012 & 2013

Current Eurozone Economic Outlook

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allegion plc (Ireland)

Schlage (USA)

Ashland Hardware Systems (USA)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

Adams Rite (USA)

Markar Architectural Products (USA)

Medeco (USA)

Rockwood Manufacturing Company (USA)

SARGENT Manufacturing Company (USA)

Securistyle Ltd. (UK)

CompX International, Inc. (USA)

Dormakaba Group (Switzerland)

HAGER COMPANIES (USA)

Hickory Hardware (USA)

The J.G. Edelen Co. (USA)

Kwikset Corporation (USA)

Masco Corporation (USA)

Miwa Lock Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Preferred Engineering Products Ltd. (Canada)

Security Door Controls (USA)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA)

Sugatsune America, Inc. (USA)

Tyman Plc (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Urbanization: A Strong Growth Driver

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and

Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Recovery in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Growth

Residential Replacements to Boost Builders’ and Cabinet

Hardware Demand

Rising Investments in Commercial Real Estate Spur Market Demand

Emerging Trends in the Door Hardware Industry

Style and Fashion - Key Growth Driving Factors

Traditional Brass Finish Losing its Sheen

Use of iron and Graphite in Kitchen Cabinet Hardware

Hinge Makers Prefer Steel to Brass

Specialized Hinges Catching on

Cabinet Hardware Gaining Ground

Lockset Makers: Back to Basics

Multipoint Locking Systems Knock Entry Doors

PVD Finishing: Metamorphosing the world of Locks and Knobs

Deadbolt Locks: Grades Make all the Difference

Hong Kong and Taiwan Aim High

Lock Makers Gear up for the International Markets

Cabinet Hardware from Recycled Products

Dealers Package Installation to Boost Sales

Electronic Access Control System - A Threat to Mechanical

Locking System

Noteworthy Trends in Residential Door Designs

Modern Styles

Use of Different Materials

Attractive Doorknobs

Latest Trends in Hardware Accessory Market

Unique Designs to Create Personalized Looks

Brass Makes Comeback

Mid-Century Looks and Polished Surfaces



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Builders` Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Builders` Hardware by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cabinet Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Cabinet Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Cabinet Hardware by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2022 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`

Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware

by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment -

Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Builders` and

Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and

Cabinet Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and

Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment -

Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Builders` and

Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and

Cabinet Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and

Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment -

Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Builders` and

Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and

Cabinet Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Builders` and

Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

