Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.6% CAGR



The Smart Cities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.6% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 20.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 187 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

AppyWay

AVEVA Group plc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Engie

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Osram Gmbh

Panasonic Corporation of North America

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Signify Netherlands B.V.

Tata Consultancy Services - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telensa Limited

Thales Group

TomTom N.V.

Urbiotica

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

Worldsensing SL

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Technologies Create Perfect Ground for Transformation of Smart Cities

Transformational Role of 5G Technology and Wi-Fi 6/6E in Development of Smart Cities

5G Brings in Higher Scalability

Digital Twins to Provide Meaningful Insights in Smart City Projects

Cyber-Physical Systems & Robotic Process Automatization to Hold Broader Uptake

Blockchain Technology to Gain Prominence in Resource Sharing and Smart Logistics

Investment in Smart City Technology Startups a Prudent Decision amid Pandemic

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure

Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto Smart Cities

Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives

Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities

V2X Communication Seeks Role in Smart City Infrastructure

C-V2X: The Upcoming Future-Ready V2X Standard

IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities

IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings

Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service

Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality

Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities Optimizes Urban Services

Combining IoT and AI Unlocks Opportunities

Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics Enhances Smart City Services

Intriguing Benefits of Edge Computing Encompasses all Aspects of Smart Cities

E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities

Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum

Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution

Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Meters

Adoption of Smart Water Meters Spirals in Cities Worldwide

Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low Carbon Smart City Footprint

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in Smart Cities

Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems

Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus

Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City

Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in Smart Building Technologies

With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the Spotlight

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence

Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer & Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16z1bc

Attachment