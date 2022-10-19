New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Face and Voice Biometrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818230/?utm_source=GNW
Global Face and Voice Biometrics Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Face and Voice Biometrics estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.8% over the period 2020-2027. Face Biometrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Voice Biometrics segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Face and Voice Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
Apple, Inc.
Atos SA
Cognitec Systems GmbH
FaceFirst LLC
Gemalto NV
ImageWare Systems, Inc.
M2SYS Technology
NEC Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Face and Voice Biometrics Industry"