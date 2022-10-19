New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phablets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW

Global Phablets Market to Reach 4.1 Billion Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phablets estimated at 1.4 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.1 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 368 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The Phablets market in the U.S. is estimated at 368 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 962.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Communications, Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

OnePlus

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi (Mi Global)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Phablets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Phablets Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



JAPAN

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



CHINA

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



EUROPE

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 9: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



GERMANY

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



SPAIN

Table 14: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 15: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 16: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Phablets by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 19: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



INDIA

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 20: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 21: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 22: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Phablets by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 25: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 26: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



MEXICO

Table 27: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 28: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Phablets by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Phablets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 31: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 32: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 33: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 34: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 35: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Phablets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phablets by Segment - Phablets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

