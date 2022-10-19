New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Transformers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818188/?utm_source=GNW
Global Smart Transformers Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Transformers estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Distribution Transformers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Transformers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $755.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Smart Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$755.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$975.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Specialty Transformers Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR
In the global Specialty Transformers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$348.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$700.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$657.9 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured) -
ABB Ltd.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Eaton Corporation PLC
General Electric Company
Schneider Electric SA
Siemens AG
IV. COMPETITION
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
