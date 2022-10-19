Europe EV Charging Stations Market Report 2022: Growing Deployment of Charging Stations by Retail MNCs Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe EV Charging Stations Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), Connection Type (Pantograph, Connector, Wireless), Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography-Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the European electric vehicle charging stations market and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029. The European electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to reach $61.73 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to reach 6,458.8 thousand units by 2029 at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing government initiatives to drive the adoption of EVs and develop the associated infrastructure, the rising demand for EV fast-charging infrastructure, and the increasing prevalence of range anxiety among EV users. France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and the U.K. are five front-runner countries in Europe in terms of EV adoption and the development of EV charging infrastructure.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the European electric vehicle charging stations market by charging type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), connection type (pantograph, connector, wireless), component (hardware, software, services), mounting type (wall, pedestal, ceiling), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCVs, two-wheelers & scooters, HCVs), end user (commercial EV charging stations, residential EV charging stations), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of charging type, connection type, vehicle type, mounting type, component, end user, and geography?
- What is the historical market size for the European electric vehicle charging stations market?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric vehicle charging stations market?
- Who are the major players in this market, and what share of the market do they hold?
- Who are the major market players in the European countries?
- How is the competitive landscape of the European electric vehicle charging stations market?
- What are the recent developments in the European electric vehicle charging stations market?
- What are the various strategies adopted by the major players in this market?
- What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the European electric vehicle charging stations market, and how do they compete with the existing players?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of EVs And Associated Infrastructure
- Rising Demand for EV Fast-Charging Infrastructure
- Increasing Prevalence of Range Anxiety
Restraints
- High Initial Cost of Installation
Opportunities
- Increasing R&D in V2G Technology
- Growing Deployment of Charging Stations by Retail MNCs
Challenges
- Land Availability for EV Charging Station
- Fragmented EV Charging Landscape
- Achieving Commercial Viability in Deployment of Charging Infrastructure
Scope of the Report
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type
- Level 1
- Level 2
- DC Fast Charging
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type
- Connectors
- Pantograph
- Wireless EV Charging
- Static Wireless EV Charging
- Dynamic Wireless EV Charging
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)
- Electrical Distribution Systems
- Cable Management Systems
- Software
- Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS)
- Interoperability Solutions
- Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)
- Smartphone Applications
- Services
- Maintenance Services
- Systems Integration & Installation Services
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type
- Wall Mount
- Pedestal Mount
- Ceiling Mount
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Two-wheelers & Scooters
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by End User
- Commercial EV Charging Stations
- Commercial Public EV Charging Stations
- On-road Charging
- Parking Spaces
- Destination Chargers
- Commercial Private EV Charging Stations
- Fleet Charging
- Captive Charging
- Residential EV Charging Stations
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Norway
- Denmark
- Austria
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Finland
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment
5. Market Insights
6. Key Electric Vehicle Charging Standards
7. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type
8. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type
9. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Component
10. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type
11. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type
12. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by End User
13. European EV Charging Stations Market, by Geography
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
16. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Webasto Group (Germany)
- EVBox Group (Netherlands)
- BP p.l.c. (U.K.)
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)
- Connected Kerb Limited (U.K.)
- Electricite de France (France)
- Fastned B.V. (Netherlands)
- Route220 S.r.l. (Italy)
- Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Germany)
- GreenWay Holding S.A (Slovakia).
