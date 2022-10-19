Europe EV Charging Stations Market Report 2022: Growing Deployment of Charging Stations by Retail MNCs Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe EV Charging Stations Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), Connection Type (Pantograph, Connector, Wireless), Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography-Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the European electric vehicle charging stations market and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029. The European electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to reach $61.73 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to reach 6,458.8 thousand units by 2029 at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing government initiatives to drive the adoption of EVs and develop the associated infrastructure, the rising demand for EV fast-charging infrastructure, and the increasing prevalence of range anxiety among EV users. France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and the U.K. are five front-runner countries in Europe in terms of EV adoption and the development of EV charging infrastructure.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the European electric vehicle charging stations market by charging type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), connection type (pantograph, connector, wireless), component (hardware, software, services), mounting type (wall, pedestal, ceiling), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCVs, two-wheelers & scooters, HCVs), end user (commercial EV charging stations, residential EV charging stations), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of charging type, connection type, vehicle type, mounting type, component, end user, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the European electric vehicle charging stations market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric vehicle charging stations market?

Who are the major players in this market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major market players in the European countries?

How is the competitive landscape of the European electric vehicle charging stations market?

What are the recent developments in the European electric vehicle charging stations market?

What are the various strategies adopted by the major players in this market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the European electric vehicle charging stations market, and how do they compete with the existing players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of EVs And Associated Infrastructure

Rising Demand for EV Fast-Charging Infrastructure

Increasing Prevalence of Range Anxiety

Restraints

High Initial Cost of Installation

Opportunities

Increasing R&D in V2G Technology

Growing Deployment of Charging Stations by Retail MNCs

Challenges

Land Availability for EV Charging Station

Fragmented EV Charging Landscape

Achieving Commercial Viability in Deployment of Charging Infrastructure

Scope of the Report



European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type

Level 1

Level 2

DC Fast Charging

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type

Connectors

Pantograph

Wireless EV Charging

Static Wireless EV Charging

Dynamic Wireless EV Charging

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Component

Hardware

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

Electrical Distribution Systems

Cable Management Systems

Software

Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS)

Interoperability Solutions

Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)

Smartphone Applications

Services

Maintenance Services

Systems Integration & Installation Services

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type

Wall Mount

Pedestal Mount

Ceiling Mount

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers & Scooters

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by End User

Commercial EV Charging Stations

Commercial Public EV Charging Stations

On-road Charging

Parking Spaces

Destination Chargers

Commercial Private EV Charging Stations

Fleet Charging

Captive Charging

Residential EV Charging Stations

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Geography

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Sweden

Norway

Denmark

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment



5. Market Insights



6. Key Electric Vehicle Charging Standards



7. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type



8. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type



9. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Component



10. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type



11. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type



12. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by End User



13. European EV Charging Stations Market, by Geography



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)



16. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Webasto Group (Germany)

EVBox Group (Netherlands)

BP p.l.c. (U.K.)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

Connected Kerb Limited (U.K.)

Electricite de France (France)

Fastned B.V. (Netherlands)

Route220 S.r.l. (Italy)

Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Germany)

GreenWay Holding S.A (Slovakia).

