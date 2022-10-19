Identiv Appoints Transformational Medical Industry Leaders Laura Angelini and Dr. Richard Kuntz to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the appointment of Laura Angelini and Richard Kuntz, MD, MSc. to its Board of Directors. Both Directors bring unique medical industry expertise to the Board, an industry that is recognized as one of the largest global market opportunities for Identiv IoT products and services. The new board members’ experience managing disciplined, global operations for large, multinational healthcare companies, and integrating leading edge technology into their operational processes, will be strategically invaluable to Identiv’s growth plans in this important market.

“We are excited to welcome Laura and Richard to the Identiv Board of Directors,” said James Ousley, Chairman of the Board. “They each bring substantial knowledge and experience in business transformation, growth strategies, and championing MedTech’s rapidly transforming role in healthcare. We are thrilled to have them join our team as we continue to secure our next stage of IoT growth, particularly in the strategic healthcare and pharmaceutical markets.”

A series of technological and cultural changes are allowing technology and people to connect through a network of smart devices communicating with each other to automate information exchange and tasks. This is the IoT, and RFID is a key building block of the architecture connecting the digital and physical world. Identiv RFID-enabled IoT solutions are integrated into more than 1.5 billion physical “things”, creating a digital identity for every physical object and delivering digital transformation across industries. With the rise in demand for a more connected and sophisticated healthcare system within the IoT, the healthcare industry is core to Identiv’s growth strategy.

About Identiv’s New Board Members

Laura Angelini was appointed General Manager, Global Business Unit, Renal Care at Baxter Healthcare International in 2016 after serving as the Global Platform Leader, Joints, at DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson. During her 25-year tenure with Johnson & Johnson Angelini led organizations across Europe and North America, managing exponential acceleration in MedTech. She scaled businesses across global functions, led strategy design for profitability and market leading performance, and created innovation strategies for digital transformation. She stepped down from her position with Baxter in 2021, and currently serves as a non-executive Director and Member of the Governance and Sustainability Committee and of the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of DCC plc and a Member of the Board of Trustees and the Audit and Compliance Committee of Jacksonville University. Ms. Angelini received her degree in Foreign Languages & Literatures from University La Sapienza.

“Creating a digital identity for every physical object is the key to digital transformation. RFID is essential to the effectiveness of the IoT, creating the connective foundation,” said Laura Angelini. “With Identiv’s RFID-enabled solutions laser-focused on the current and future state of the IoT and its potential applications for the healthcare industry, it’s an exciting time to join the Board.”

Dr. Richard E. Kuntz joins the board following his most recent role as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer with Medtronic, the leading global healthcare technology company addressing the most challenging health problems. He has more than 20 years’ experience as a leader in MedTech, including his previous role as President of Medtronic Neuromodulation. Prior to Medtronic, Dr. Kuntz worked as an Associate Professor, Medicine, and Chief, Clinical Biometrics at Harvard Medical School. He is the Founder and former Chief Scientific Officer of the Harvard Clinical Research Institute. He received his MD from Case Western Reserve University and his MS, Biostatistics from Harvard University, and holds two medical patents. Dr. Kuntz is a Non-executive Director of the ZimVie board, a global life science leader in the dental and spine markets.

“Like the healthcare sector, most industries are increasingly realizing the transformative power of connecting devices with IoT technology,” said Dr. Richard E. Kuntz. “I’m looking forward to working with the Identiv Board and leadership team to help guide the company’s assertive growth plan.”

“Laura and Richard are outstanding additions to our Board of Directors. Their passion for IoT-enabled healthcare, their reputations in the industry and their experience driving the adoption of transformational technologies in the healthcare industry are perfectly aligned with our vision and growth strategy,” said Steven Humphreys, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to industry expertise, Richard and Laura bring deep expertise in operational and governance excellence from their work at world-class organizations like Medtronic, J&J, Baxter, and Harvard. I’m looking forward to collaborating with them to accelerate our strategic growth roadmap.”

Directors Nina Shapiro and Robin Braun will retire from the Board this month. “Nina joined the Board at a critical inflection point and has helped steer its direction through two terms over seven years. Her financial and operational contributions to our plans have been important to our strong execution,” said Ousley. “Robin’s deep federal leadership experience in government defense, brought new insights to our approach. We are grateful to both Nina and Robin for their contributions to our success.”

For a full list of board members, visit Identiv.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management and can be identified by words such as “looking forward”, “believes”, “will”, and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s plans with respect to new and growing markets, its growth strategy and its market opportunities, is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to execute on its growth plans, its ability to deploy its products successfully in new industries, and factors discussed in our public reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE”. For more information, visit identiv.com .