Medical Carts Global Market Report 2022

The global medical carts market is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $2.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The medical carts market is expected to grow to $3.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.



The medical cart market consists of the sale of medical carts or trolleys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in hospitals to help medical professionals in transporting medical supplies by using trolleys. A medical cart refers to typically portable equipment that is configured with drawers, colors, locking mechanisms, and other characteristics to help them store and organize materials and equipment used in various medical operations.



The main types of medical carts are emergency carts, anesthesia carts, procedure carts, telemedicine carts, and other types.The emergency carts refer to drawers used primarily for cardiac pulmonary resuscitation and emergency conditions in all hospital units.



The material types include metal, plastic, and other types. These are used in hospitals, physician offices, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the medical carts market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the medical carts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising adoption of electronic health records (EHR) is expected to propel the growth of the medical cart market going forward.An electronic health record (EHR) is an electronic version of a patient’s medical history that is kept up to date.



Medical carts with batteries can travel with healthcare professionals and improves EHR accessibility.For instance, according to Health IT, a US-based organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals and health care networks, as per the data 2019-21 shows that about 86% of non-federal general acute care hospitals have adopted a certified electronic health record (EHR).



Therefore, the rising adoption of electronic health records (EHR) is driving the medical carts market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical carts market.Major companies operating in the medical carts market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Advantech, a US-based provider of medical carts, launched the AMiS-30EP clinical pole cart for comfortable positioning and rapid care delivery.This product features four anti-static 4” casters for easy movement on floor surfaces.



This furnishes a highly customizable cart solution for use in diverse healthcare environments.



In August 2021, Capsa Healthcare, a US-based leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions, acquired Specialty Carts for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Capsa has grown steadily through a combination of internal development and the acquisition of complementary product brands and platforms.



Specialty Carts is a US-based medical cart manufacturer, primarily for the long-term care industry.



The countries covered in the medical carts market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

