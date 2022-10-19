New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818127/?utm_source=GNW

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Remote Patient Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.2% over the period 2020-2027. Special Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vital Sign Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $398.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$398.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$803.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured) -

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic of Canada Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Robert Bosch GmbH

Welch Allyn, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818127/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

About Reportlinker

