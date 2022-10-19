Kaltura Announces Virtually Live! 2022 With Leading Experts from SAP, Lenovo, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, and More Taking on Engagement In the Age of Virtual and Hybrid Events

New York, NY, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced the initial lineup of speakers for the second annual Virtually Live! conference. This year’s event will focus on engaging, entertaining, and converting before, during, and after events. Participants will hear from leading marketing and event executives from SAP, Microsoft, Lenovo, Google, Monday.com, Airbnb, Adobe, and others on how to maximize the impact of virtual events for both organizers and attendees.
Set to take place online on November 15th, and broadcast again on the 16th, Virtually Live! will once again bring together thousands of marketers and business leaders from around the world to explore the evolving challenges and opportunities that digital and hybrid experiences offer. Spread across five different presentation tracks (Brand & Beyond, ROI, Data and Impact, Interactivity and Maximizing Resources) the announced list of speakers already includes:
- Emily Ketchen, CMO, Lenovo
- Bob Bejan, Corporate VP Global Events, Production Studios and Marketing Community, Microsoft
- Jill Kramer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accenture
- Ada Agrait, SVP Global Head of Corporate Marketing, SAP
- Peter Alexander, CMO, Check Point
- Laura Heisman CMO, VMware
- Alex Rosemblat, CMO, Datadog
- Alvio Barrios, SVP Customer Experience, Cisco
- Stacy Nawrocki, Head of Product Management and Division Leader; Previously Head of Marketing, IBM Watson Media
- Steven McNellie, Senior Platform Manager and Producer, Airbnb
- Amit Bivas, VP Enterprise Marketing, monday.com
- Mohanbir Sawhney, Associate Dean for Digital Innovation, Kellogg School of Management
- Paul Knegten, CMO, Outbrain
- Daniel Simon, VP, Head of Strategic Marketing HERE Technologies
- Amy Jaick, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Columbia Business School
“Virtual and hybrid events continue to demonstrate their value, and marketers, communication and learning & development professionals are fully embracing them as part of their events and marketing strategies for the future,” said Lisa Bennett, EVP Marketing of Kaltura. “There is still much that we can do to perfect both the attendee experience and the ROI for these digital experiences, especially in today’s economic climate. As event organizers double down on methods to create increasingly dynamic, interactive, and more effective experiences, Virtually Live! 2022 is bringing tens of global leaders to the same virtual stage so we can all learn, engage and improve.”
Virtually Live! sessions will also delve into exciting new ways to increase inclusion, as well as the environmental and sustainability benefits offered by virtual events. Looking to do its part, Kaltura is partnering with Dots.eco. Whether it be to plant a tree, secure land for wildlife, clean up ocean plastic, save a sea turtle hatchling, or offset carbon emissions - registrants can pick a cause and Kaltura will support it on their behalf.
