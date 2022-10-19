New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tracked segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Legged Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR



In the global Legged segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured) -

Aselsan A.S.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Cobham PLC

Dok-Ing D.O.O.

ECA Group

Endeavor Robotics

General Dynamics Corporation

Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.

ICOR Technology

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Magforce International

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ North America, Inc.

RE2, Inc.

ReconRobotics, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Roboteam

SuperDroid Robots Inc.





