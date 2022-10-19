New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tracked segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR
The Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Legged Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR
In the global Legged segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured) -
Aselsan A.S.
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
BAE Systems PLC
Boston Dynamics
Clearpath Robotics, Inc.
Cobham PLC
Dok-Ing D.O.O.
ECA Group
Endeavor Robotics
General Dynamics Corporation
Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.
ICOR Technology
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Leonardo DRS
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Magforce International
Nexter Group
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Oshkosh Corporation
QinetiQ North America, Inc.
RE2, Inc.
ReconRobotics, Inc.
Rheinmetall AG
Roboteam
SuperDroid Robots Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheeled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wheeled by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheeled by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tracked by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Tracked by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Tracked by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Legged by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Legged by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Legged by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Very
Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Very Large by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Very Large by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Extremely Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Extremely Large by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Extremely Large by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Law
Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Federal Law Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Federal Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Federal Law Enforcement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW