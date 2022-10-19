New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=GNW

Global Green Chemicals Market to Reach $249.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Chemicals estimated at US$109.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$249.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bioalcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14% CAGR and reach US$124.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biopolymers segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Green Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.



Bio-Organic Acids Segment to Record 11% CAGR



In the global Bio-Organic Acids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.

Bonded Logic, Inc.

Calera Corporation

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

Huber Engineered Woods LLC

James Hardie Building Products, Inc.

Jasol Australia

Kemetyl AB

Mahaphant Fibre Cement Public Company Limited (SHERA)

Palmer Industries, Inc.

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Plycem USA, Inc.

Rosboro

Silver Line Building Products LLC

Thermafiber, Inc.

Tolko Industries Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Green Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



