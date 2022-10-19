New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=GNW
Global Green Chemicals Market to Reach $249.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Chemicals estimated at US$109.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$249.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bioalcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14% CAGR and reach US$124.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biopolymers segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Green Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
Bio-Organic Acids Segment to Record 11% CAGR
In the global Bio-Organic Acids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.
Bonded Logic, Inc.
Calera Corporation
Dryvit Systems, Inc.
Huber Engineered Woods LLC
James Hardie Building Products, Inc.
Jasol Australia
Kemetyl AB
Mahaphant Fibre Cement Public Company Limited (SHERA)
Palmer Industries, Inc.
Plantic Technologies Ltd.
Plycem USA, Inc.
Rosboro
Silver Line Building Products LLC
Thermafiber, Inc.
Tolko Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Green Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Green
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Green Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biopolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Biopolymers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopolymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Green Chemicals Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bioalcohols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Bioalcohols by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Bioalcohols by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bio-Organic Acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Bio-Organic Acids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-Organic Acids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bio-Ketones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Bio-Ketones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-Ketones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Green
Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic
Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 27: China Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Green Chemicals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: France Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Green Chemicals by
Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and
Bio-Ketones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Green
Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic
Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,
Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Green Chemicals by
Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and
Bio-Ketones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green
Chemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Green Chemicals by
Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and
Bio-Ketones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,
Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Green Chemicals by
Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and
Bio-Ketones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
