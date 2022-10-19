English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 19 October 2022, at 16:00 EEST



WithSecure to publish January–September 2022 interim report on 27 October 2022

WithSecure Corporation will publish its January-September 2022 (Q3 2022) interim report on Thursday 27 October 2022 at approximately 08:00 EEST.

WithSecure’s CEO Juhani Hintikka and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/2022-10-27-wsq3ir . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations .

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



