Telesis Bio and Cellibre Announce Collaboration to Optimize Development of Future BioXp® DBC instrument

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio (Nasdaq: DNAY), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, and Cellibre, a leading manufacturing technology company, today announced initiation of work under a collaboration to optimize the development and validation of Telesis Bio’s BioXp® Digital-to-Biological Converter™ (DBC) instrument for fully automated manufacturing of on-demand CRISPR-Cas9 guide RNA (gRNA) for genome editing.



Over the past several years, CRISPR-Cas9 gRNA technology has emerged as a promising platform for genome editing and cellular engineering by allowing researchers to readily alter genetic sequences. However, rapid production of high-quality gRNA remains challenging, resulting in significantly increased timelines during the design-build-test cycles of discovery and development. Telesis Bio addresses these challenges by empowering researchers with a rapid automated solution for gRNA synthesis from a digital sequence input, reducing the build process by a week or more and reducing the iterative cycle time.

By integrating Telesis Bio’s short oligonucleotide ligation assembly (SOLA) enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology directly onto its recently released BioXp® 9600 system, the BioXp® DBC instrument empowers scientists with same-day design and build capabilities for their guide RNAs, and without the need to order custom reagents. The gRNA synthesis kit is the first of several BioXp® DBC kits the company has planned.

As part of this collaboration, Cellibre scientists will use their proprietary technology and cell line to rapidly evaluate and validate Telesis Bio’s emerging solutions for automated synthesis of gRNA while using it to accelerate their cell engineering workflows for various natural product production platforms.

“Our deep and long-standing partnership with Telesis Bio will enhance and expand their highly automated solutions for synthetic biology applications,” said Ben Chiarelli, CEO of Cellibre. “Together, we can leverage our extensive experience and capabilities in cell engineering and Telesis Bio’s leading automation and enzymatic DNA synthesis technologies to build a robust, on-demand solution for the rapid production of guide RNA.”

“We believe our SOLA EDS solution is the enabling technology for the Digital-to-Biological Converter, or DBC, and it starts with its integration on our recently released BioXp® 9600 system,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Telesis Bio. “We look forward to working with the Cellibre team to validate and enhance our automated BioXp® DBC solution for generating CRISPR-Cas9 guide RNA on demand.”

About Cellibre

Cellibre is a manufacturing technology company that employs an organism-agnostic approach to turn cells into specialized, sustainable factories for the manufacture of globally significant products at scale. Cellibre's world-class scientific team has led programs from napkin to commercial, pioneering revolutionary breakthroughs in energy, ingredients, medicines and more. The Company's initial strategic focus is deploying our expertise to enable the production of pharmaceutical-grade natural products, alleviating the need for agriculture or ecosystem disruption entirely and revolutionizing the way these vital ingredients are sourced, produced and consumed.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible reading and writing of biology for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit telesisbio.com.

