Kansys Appoints Kurt Daniel as CEO

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansys, developer of automated complex billing solutions helping telecommunications, banking, hotel, and other companies monetize, announced today that Kurt Daniel has been named CEO. He transitions from his current role as the CEO of Ubersmith, a leading subscription business management software company that was acquired last year by the Lumine Group, the parent company of both Kansys and Ubersmith.

Daniel brings more than 20 years of experience in software management and business development spanning both start-ups and large companies, including Microsoft, Parallels, Worklight (acquired by IBM), and MongoDB (now public). He has been the CEO of Ubersmith for eight years and has experience as an independent board member and advisor at Code Climate, Datadog, Lightyear, and other companies. Daniel has degrees from the University of Virginia and Harvard Business School.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the rest of the Kansys leadership team, including our co-founder and chief technology officer, Arthur Koenig,” said Daniel. “We’re excited about taking Kansys forward in the coming years regarding product development, sales and marketing, managed services, and professional services to better serve our customers and the overall market for complex billing software, subscriptions, consumption, and related solutions.”

Kansys enterprise billing capabilities deliver unprecedented flexibility with real-time visibility into customer accounts. The company helps its customers with billing and customer care, network function optimization, business/operational intelligence, clearing house/data exchange, subscriber experience, and event management. Kansys has a history of delivering complex integrations suited for specific requirements of companies across all types of industries.

“We’re fortunate to have the right person already part of our team to step in to assume leadership of Kansys for the next stage of growth and progress,” said Tony Garcia, group leader at the Lumine Group. “Kurt has done a wonderful job integrating Ubersmith into our group of communications-focused software companies while launching new products and services, delivering customer satisfaction, and expanding the company’s business. I’m confident he’ll bring that same success to Kansys.”

Kansys was acquired by the Lumine Group in October 2022 as Lumine’s 22nd acquisition, further establishing Lumine’s position as a leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses.

