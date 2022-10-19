Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that it will make several presentations, including a Keynote Plenary presentation by Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer, at the 5th Annual TPD Summit which is being held October 25‒28, 2022, in Boston, MA.



Presentation Details:

Title: The First BTK Degraders in Hematologic Malignancies: The Latest from the Clinic

Speaker: Arthur T. Sands, MD., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10 a.m. ET



Title: Utilizing DEL as a Primary Discovery Engine for Targeted Protein Degradation

Speaker: Christopher B. Phelps, Ph.D., vice president and head of early discovery

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

Title: Discovery of Orally Active, Brain-Penetrant, Targeted Protein Degraders

Speaker: Ryan B. Rountree, Ph.D., executive director, preclinical pharmacology

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 1 p.m. ET



About Nurix



Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

