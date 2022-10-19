BCware NFT App in the Shopify App Store Offers New Bulk Upload Feature for Large-Scale NFT Integration

San Francisco, California, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As merchants and their agencies look to move non-fungible token (NFT) projects from successful pilots into full production, they need a way to rapidly and efficiently scale. The multichain BCware NFT app addresses this demand with a new bulk upload feature that streamlines the large-scale integration of NFTs with physical products. It is available today in the Shopify App Store to all eligible Shopify Plus merchants participating in the NFT Beta Program.

The multichain BCware NFT app offers unprecedented flexibility to bundle NFTs with real-world products and let consumers pay with crypto or fiat currency. It provides full, transparent multichain support for the purchase and sale of NFTs, including Ethereum, Flow, Polygon, and Solana blockchain platforms. Gone are the days of binding an NFT project to a specific blockchain. Because BCware lets merchants select the minting tools and blockchains that meet their needs, merchants have a future-proof solution for making intelligent minting decisions that consider market reach, minting fees, and buyer experience.

The addition of the new bulk upload feature to the BCware NFT app supports the requirements of large e-commerce sites built by merchants and Shopify agencies that have anywhere from hundreds to thousands of inventory items. Now the organizations running these sites can simply upload NFTs, along with all relevant metadata, in bulk either through a GraphQL application programming interface (API) or a comma-separated values (CSV) file.

“Increasingly, merchants are using NFTs to drive new revenue streams and customer loyalty, but too often their NFT projects get stalled in the effort to move beyond proof of concept to large-scale production,” said Tugrul Firatli, BCware founder and CEO. “The new bulk upload feature of our multichain BCware NFT app, which is powered by our enterprise-grade BCware Platform, enables merchants and their agencies to build large-scale Shopify e-commerce sites quickly and flexibly.”

Designed for Scale

The BCware NFT app is powered by BCware’s unique blockchain-agnostic, multichain BCware Platform, and it is built on BCware’s groundbreaking product, BCflow, a low-code workflow automation engine designed to accelerate enterprise Web3 adoption. As a result, organizations adding new user experiences can take advantage of the same business flows already running in BCflow.

Because BCflow is designed for scale, large enterprises can be confident in their ability to scale NFT projects from pilot to production, or from minimally viable offerings to full-scale solutions. At the same time, API access to BCware Flows enables developers to customize experiences without compromising or complicating reuse, so they can deliver new features quickly.

Additionally, the administration and monitoring of bulk uploads is inherited from the BCware Platform, which provides deep analytics on user behavior and Web2 integration.

Availability and Pricing

BCware NFT is available today in the Shopify App Store . Pricing starts at $49 per month.

About BCware

Founded by enterprise integration pioneers who digitized Wall Street, BCware has preemptively built the Web2/Web3 integration and workflow automation platform that leading industry analysts have identified as central to a new generation of e-commerce and community. Whether your definition of Web3 is decentralized finance, tokengated commerce, or connecting communities around shared values, BCware can help bridge the gap between traditional Web2 applications and protocols and Web3 blockchains and services.

Please reach out to Crispin Clarke at BCware (crispin at bcware.io) or visit https://bcware.io to learn more.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.