Growing Demand in Manufacturing Sector to Pull the Protective Clothing Market to US$ 17.6 Billion at a CAGR of 6% During the Forecast Period of 2022-30, says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global protective clothing market stands at US$ 10.92 Bn as of now and is expected to be worth US$ 17.6 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 6.% from 2022 to 2030.



Workplace safety is of utmost importance in the manufacturing, food processing, construction, healthcare, and chemical verticals. Accidental injuries are amongst the leading causes of concern. Protective clothing, as the name suggests, is basically designed for protecting workers from numerous occupational fatalities like cut hazards, flame & fire, wear, dry particles, chemicals, and likewise.

For instance – there are aprons, surgical gowns, full-body suits, coveralls, vests, and lab coats for rendering protection to skin and body. Specialty clothing also helps in avoiding cross-contamination on the part of substances.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that clothes consist of 9% of MSW (municipal solid waste). This calls for usage of eco-friendly fibers. Natural fiber-based composite protective apparel safeguards the environment and do have a bright future.

It is a known fact that healthcare personnel are exposed on regular basis to various biological fluids that could transmit diseases like HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), Ebola virus, novel Coronavirus, and Hepatitis B virus. These could prove to be fatal. Infection control is imperative in healthcare, which calls for properly disposing products and laundering the uniforms for keeping rate of infection low and manageable.

The healthcare personnel wear coverall, isolation gowns, and surgical gowns for protecting themselves as well as the patients from transferring micro-organisms through blood and body fluids.

The World Health Organization (WHO), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), Directorate General of Health Services, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do offer several regulatory guidelines with regards to personal protective equipment using during the pandemic.

Those working in point of entries, hospital, quarantine centers, laboratories, and various primary healthcare centers need to follow the rules laid down. A coverall renders 360-degree protection as it covers the entire body inclusive of back, lower legs, feet, and head. The ones using gowns make use of headcover that covers head and neck while making available clinical care to infected patients. Also, hair and hair extensions need to fit inside headcover.

At the same time, the fact that occupational mishaps are likely to result in monetary damage to employers (and also physical damage to employees) can’t be ignored. Future Market Insights has etched these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Protective Clothing Market’.

Key Takeaways from Protective Clothing Market

North America holds the largest market share. This could be attributed to associations like OSHA mandating large- and small-scale manufacturers to make provisions to workers.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the protective coating market with growing awareness about safety of workers in economies South Korea, India, and China.

Europe holds a significant market share with enactment of structure directive on Occupational Health & Safety (89/391/EC). Russia is known for its richness in minerals and natural resources. Mineworkers need protection against accidental fires, gas emissions, ground collapse, landslides, and likewise.



“With implementation of stern mandates regarding industrial safety norms, the global protective clothing market is expected to grow unabated going forward”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Global Protective Clothing Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Protective Clothing Market is segmented as:

Coveralls

Vests

Jackets

Aprons

Others (surgical gowns, laboratory coats etc.)



By Material Type, Global Protective Clothing Market is segmented as:

Non-Woven

Woven

Knit



By End Use Industry, Global Protective Clothing Market is segmented as:

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Others (transportation, firefighting etc.)

By Region, Global Protective Clothing Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



Competitive Analysis

PIP (Protective Industrial Products), in March 2020, announced expanding salesforce in LATAM for the industrial protective products.

Protective Industrial Products Inc., in February 2019, completed acquisition of West Chester Protective Gear. The latter is known for specializing in the production of protective apparel pertaining to industrial purposes.

DuPont has its innovation strategy aligned with provision of solutions to subvert climate change, thereby delivering technologies for supporting and helping to feed the ever-exploding population.



What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the protective clothing market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2030.

The research study is based on product type (coveralls, vests, jackets, aprons, and others (laboratory coats, surgical gowns, etc.)), by material type (woven, non-woven, knit), and by end-use industry (manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, and others (firefighting, transportation, etc.)).

