Position Sensor Market to Generate Revenue of $11.56 Billion by 2028 | Honeywell is well Placed to Capture Higher Market Share

Westford, USA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, there has been a growing demand for position sensor market . This is due to the need for increasingly accurate mapping and navigation systems in a variety of industries, including automotive, industrial, and medical. Position sensors are used to detect a specific point in space and determine its coordinates. This information can then be used to track objects or people. Position sensors can be embedded in physical objects or devices, or they can be deployed as standalone systems.

A position sensor is especially valuable when it comes to mobile devices and autonomous systems. These systems rely on precise navigation data to reliably find their way around unfamiliar environments. For example, an autonomous car may use position sensors to determine its location on the road and understand traffic conditions in the position sensor market. Similarly, a wearable device like a Fitbit may use position sensors to track activity levels and monitor sleep patterns.

There are a number of different types of position sensors out there, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Some of the most popular types include: capacitive sensing (used in smartphones), electronic compass (for navigation purposes), gyroscope (used for motion tracking), and inertial measurement unit (IMU) (for positioning) in the position sensor market. Each type of sensor has its own strengths and weaknesses; depending on the application requirements, one type of sensor might be more suitable than another. It's important to carefully consider which type of sensor will best suit the specific needs of your project before making a purchase decision.

Position sensors are in high demand due to the growing use of drones, autonomous cars and other machines that need accurate positioning. Robot manufacturers are especially interested in position sensors because they can be used to track the movement of parts in 3D.

Positional accuracy is critical for a number of applications across the global position sensor market, including gaming, filmmaking, manufacturing and logistical tracking. One major manufacturer of robot arms and control systems is looking to increase its supply of position sensors by 50 percent this year. This growth is likely to continue as more companies adopt robotics technology and need reliable positioning information.





Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/position-sensor-market





Automotive Crankshaft Position Sensors to Witness Boom

One of the most important aspects of engine performance is the crankshaft position sensor (CKP). This device is responsible for measuring the rotational position of the crankshaft, and as a result, can play an important role in improving fuel economy and reliability. Unfortunately, a recent boom in automotive engines has created an interesting challenge for these sensors: they're now seeing more false readings due to their proximity to the engagement point of the pistons.



This boom in engines across global position sensor market has been due to a variety of factors, but one contributor has been increased rpm ranges allowed by micro-turbo systems. These systems allow automakers to reduce fuel usage at lower revolutions per minute (RPM), which results in higher levels of piston speed. Unfortunately, this also means that crank sensor engagement points are closer together, amplifying any false readings generated by vibrations or contact between the pistons and rotating elements.

To combat this issue, many automakers in the global position sensor market are exploring alternative ways to measure engine performance. One such measure is optical vane displacement (OVD), which uses an index scanner placed above the piston Ringland to detect changes in air pressure on either side of the piston rings. OVD offers several benefits over traditional CKPs, including enhanced accuracy when interpreting transient noise caused by engine operation and improved sensitivity when measuring small displacements. Thus far, however, OVD has only been adopted by a few smaller manufacturers due to its high installation and maintenance costs.

One way that automakers are able to do this is by using crankshaft position sensors. These sensors measure the engine’s displacement on a continuous basis, which allows them to detect when there is an unusual increase in air pressure. If a boom is predicted, then the system will activate warning lights or even shut down the engine altogether in order to avoid damage.

Overall, crankshaft position sensors are an essential part of modern automotive technology – they play an important role in preventing structural damage and safeguarding driver safety.





Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/position-sensor-market





Honeywell is one of the Leading Players in Position Sensor Market

Some of the major companies operating in this position sensor market include Honeywell Inc., GE Aviation, Raytheon Company, and UTC Aerospace Systems. These companies are focusing on developing products for several end markets such as aviation, automotive, industrial automation, safety & security systems, and others. However, revenue generated from end markets is not uniform across these companies; rather it depends on different regions and verticals within these markets.

One of the leading manufacturers in position sensors market is Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm's latest flagship product line is the Snapdragon IPX 6500 Series, which includes devices that can sense position and orientation. These devices are used in a number of applications, such as drones, automotive infotainment systems, and security cameras.

Another company that has benefitted from the growth in demand for position sensors is ADI Corp. ADI makes two types of sensors: absolute and Relative Absolute Positioning Sensors (RAPS). RAPSs are specifically designed to be used in autonomous vehicles and drones. ADI's main focus is on positioning accuracy and power consumption.





Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/position-sensor-market





Honeywell is the leading player in the global position sensor industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6%. We believe that this growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles. One of Honeywell’s key offerings in the position sensor market is its varvelDoppler offering. This technology helps improve accuracy and performance by providing 360-degree tracking of objects. Additionally, Honeywell offers a wide range of products such as transducers, systems, and platforms that are used for navigation, surveillance, safety, robotics and industrial applications.

The company operates in three lines of business: Aerospace, Automotive & Transportation Systems Solutions, and Industrial Technologies. Honeywell's Aerospace segment includes aircraft navigation systems for commercial airlines and military applications; inertial measurement unit (IMU) products for aerospace vehicles; and satellite-based positioning services.

We believe that Honeywell will keep growing its market share in the global position sensor market due to lower capital intensity (lower costs), a global footprint, product innovation, and strong R&D capabilities.

Top Players in Global Position Sensor Market

MTS System Corporation

Hans TURCK GmbH & Co.KG

Balluff Inc.

Heidenhain Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Ametek Inc.

Sick AG

Sensata Technologies Inc.





Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Biometrics Market

Global Hardware Storage Market

Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market

Global PC Peripherals Market

Global Medical Robots Market





About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com