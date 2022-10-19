Platinum Specialty Underwriters Announced Today Gross Written Premiums of $200m With a 50% Growth Rate Driven by the Success of Five New Product Offerings

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Specialty Underwriters announced Gross Written Premiums of $200m with a 50% growth rate driven by the success of five new product offerings to accompany the existing successful transportation program portfolio. Platinum is the crucial component to underwrite your challenging risks and accelerate your wholesale business. Platinum underwriters are entrepreneurs providing solutions to wholesalers on underserved risk segments and complex risks.

Platinum's recent program offerings including Platinum Construction, Platinum Bars & Taverns, Sierra Farm, Platinum Excess Liability, and Platinum Management Liability. Platinum Construction covering Artisan Contractors and local General Contractors. Platinum Bars & Taverns coverage includes full liquor liability, general liability and property. Sierra Farm covering agricultural service providers and Farms blending personal and commercial lines, Platinum Excess Liability focuses on midsized accounts in the Excess & Surplus space. Platinum Management Liability specializing in public Biotech, Tech, IPO's and SPACS.

These new programs join the successful Platinum Transportation programs including Texas Trucking, Platinum Trucking Program, IPC and Platinum Excess Trucking. Texas Trucking covers small Fleets with less than 25 units in Texas. Platinum Trucking Program provides national coverage for high-quality, experienced trucking firms with greater than 5 units that just miss being considered "prime risks". IPC is a full-service MGA specializing in hired and non-owned auto for the delivery industry. Platinum Excess Trucking is an MGU specializing in excess liability for trucking and specialty auto accounts.

"As specialist underwriting experts supporting our select wholesale customers, we are proud of our program offerings evolve to provide coverage for hard to place risks. We bring an entrepreneurial spirit to the underwriting process by being closer to all of the workings of our insurance company and reinsurance partners," stated Jeff Heath, President.

Todd Germano, Managing Director, continued, "Our optimism is grounded in our confident knowledge of the market. We enable entrepreneurial professionals to join us and build businesses that serve our wholesale partners. This enables us to design differentiated and flexible products that meet individual coverage needs, supported by superior systems and data capture."

About Platinum Specialty Underwriters

Platinum Specialty Underwriters is the crucial component to underwrite challenging risks and accelerate wholesale business. Wholesale experts in complex risk arenas need a specialist partner that understands their challenges. Platinum is the specialist underwriting team that brings creative insurance solutions to unique and challenging risks. Platinum's platform focuses on leading service technology combined with expert underwriting, claims management, loss inspection, and actuarial analysis to assure partner insurance company's low loss ratios. By investing in teams and exclusive, best-in-class insurance underwriting products and services, Platinum can solve high risk problems, delivered by entrepreneurial experts.

Contact Information:

Emily Kalmbach

ekalmbach@xptholdco.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.