Touchpoint Group Holdings Announces Advisory Agreement with Geometric Energy for Satellite Communication Project

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, announces agreement with Geometric Energy Corporation to advise on their space and satellite communication project.



Touchpoint is excited to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to advise on satellite communication, and explore utilization of XI Protocol, a distributed ledger technology protocol, developed by Geometric Energy, that utilizes space infrastructure through Metaoracles to leverage existing global satellite communication (SATCOM) networks.

XI Protocol is pioneering the introduction and use of Web3-connected space infrastructure, initially with two, first-of-kind products: (i) in-space LED displays on the inside of earth-orbit and lunar-orbit satellites; and (ii) a Metaoracle that leverages existing global satellite communication (SATCOM) networks for an oracle aggregator system with rewards for SATCOM data reporting. For additional information on XI Protocol project visit https://docs.xiprotocol.io/



Touchpoint management has over 30 years’ experience in building distribution networks for telecommunications and satellite products. Both parties will explore commercial joint-ventures and collaborations in satellite communication and services.

About Geometric Energy

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) is an intellectual property, manufacturing and logistics firm originally founded on inventing renewable energy technologies. The company has since expanded into other divisions including the energy, space, software, and medical industries. These key areas of focus have led to the development of four subsidiaries of which GEC is the parent company: Geometric Space, GeometricLabs, Geometric Medical, and Geometric Gaming. www.geometricenergy.ca

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/

