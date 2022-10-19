Avenue Living Surpasses $4.25 Billion in Assets Under Management

Calgary, AB, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

Avenue Living announced today it has exceeded $4.25 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Following a series of key acquisitions in its multi-family residential, self-storage, and agricultural funds, Avenue Living reported this significant milestone, representing a 4X increase to its AUM since 2018. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and Dallas, Texas, the organization has grown to over 900 employees in seven provinces and 13 states, with additional plans for growth on both sides of the border.

“Our business philosophy of ‘investing in the everyday’ means that we see potential in properties and markets that others often overlook,” says Anthony Giuffre, founder and CEO of Avenue Living. “We have built a scalable, defensible model that continues to perform through varying market cycles, and we have effectively institutionalized low-density property management by developing an infrastructure that is sustainable and repeatable."

Starting in 2006 with its first acquisition of a 24-unit property in Brooks, Alberta, the journey to becoming one of Canada’s largest property owners in both the multi-family rental residential and self-storage sectors has resulted from a clear, strategic focus on the North American Heartland. The organization has a well-researched understanding of the unique demographic profile, dubbed ‘workforce housing’, which it defines as a subset of the economy earning between $15 and $50 per hour.

Jason Jogia, chief investment officer at Avenue Living states, “The days of passive income through property ownership are ending. In the largely unconsolidated markets we enter, legacy owners are looking for succession plans for their properties and businesses.” Jogia asserts that, “We find and acquire properties that are underperforming, and invest in strategic operational, capital, and technological enhancements to bring these properties up to the Avenue Living standard. These improvements not only enrich the customer experience but improve the operating performance of the property. Our growth is measured, conservative, and deliberate across the geographies we target; and the assets we choose have proven to be defensible through times of volatility.”

Avenue Living is the second largest building operator in Canada by roofline and has 10 per cent of their residential multi-family portfolio in the United States. The organization’s self-storage fund, Mini Mall Storage Properties, has grown exponentially in just over two years with over 4.6 million square feet of storage space and 56 per cent of its facilities in the U.S.. In addition, Avenue Living Agricultural Land Trust steadily grew across the Canadian Prairies, with 82,900 acres under ownership and leased as active farmland.

The organization’s focus away from ‘shiny objects’ has historically insulated the portfolio from the high highs and the low lows seen in high-growth markets. “Our growth is intentional; it creates economies of scale and scope, which continuously enhances our operational excellence,” says Gabriel Millard, senior vice president of capital markets. “We focus on markets that have historically exhibited low to moderate growth, where we use our expertise to manufacture alpha. As we see a resurgence across the North American Heartland, we are well positioned to continue capturing the upside of this economic trend.”

ABOUT AVENUE LIVING

Founded on the principle of investing in the everyday, Avenue Living focuses on opportunities that are often overlooked by others, having grown to $4.25 billion CAD in aggregate assets under management across four private real estate investment mandates. The Avenue Living team includes over 900 professionals with expertise in real estate operations and transactions, property management, research, investment origination, and capital markets, as well as a suite of subject matter experts to support Avenue Living's growing portfolio of multi-family residential, commercial, agricultural land, and self-storage assets. In addition to 15,000 multi-family units located in Canada and the United States, Avenue Living and its related entities own over 496,500 square feet of commercial space, 82,900+ acres of productive farmland, and more than 4.6 million square feet of self-storage space.

