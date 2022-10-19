TigerGraph Announces Commitment to Support openCypher in GSQL

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of the leading advanced analytics and ML platform for connected data, today announced its commitment to support openCypher, a popular query language for building graph database applications. Developers can now access a limited preview translation tool to learn how openCypher support will appear in TigerGraph’s flagship graph query language, GSQL. Support for openCypher will give developers more choice to build or migrate graph applications to TigerGraph’s scalable, secure, and fully managed graph database platform.



“Our mission at TigerGraph has always been to bring the power of graph to all, and our support for openCypher helps us do just that. We are empowering enterprises to accelerate their graph technology adoption via our advanced graph analytics and ML platform,” said Yu Xu, CEO and founder of TigerGraph. “With openCypher support, we are pushing the bounds of graph innovation and arming developers with another way to adopt and expand their use of graph to find competitive insights in their data.”

Developers who are familiar with openCypher can now learn how to harness the power of TigerGraph to achieve superior performance and scalability for in-database computation and analysis of relationships within their data. With access to TigerGraph’s sophisticated GSQL language, developers will experience several benefits, including:

More expressive: Advanced, powerful queries covering advanced graph algorithms, including 55+ algorithms available in TigerGraph’s Data Science Library coded in GSQL

With easy optimization, queries run at a faster speed to take advantage of the built-in parallel processing power of the underlying engine

For example, PageRank is a popular graph algorithm used to calculate the relative importance of a web page based on how different pages reference each other. The PageRank algorithm can be coded with only 10 lines of GSQL code across all sizes of data, while openCypher can only code a portion of the algorithm.

The openCypher-to-GSQL translation tool is now available to the openCypher developer community to access a side-by-side comparison of openCypher queries and the equivalent GSQL queries with proposed openCypher syntax support. With this limited preview, developers are encouraged to learn how openCypher will appear in GSQL and provide valuable feedback to guide the incremental buildout of full support features. Those who want to learn advanced GSQL can now access TigerGraph’s industry-leading offerings, including its distributed computing database , in-database machine learning workbench , and graph data science library , which consists of more than 55 graph algorithms.

In addition, TigerGraph’s openCypher support aligns with support for industry standard GQL. TigerGraph serves on the ISO steering committee that is developing GQL , the new international standard query language that will be available in early 2024.

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

