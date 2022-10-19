NWS Joins U.S. Black Chambers’ Prestigious President’s Circle

Durham, N.C. , Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NWS, a rapidly growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors, has been selected to join the U.S. Black Chambers (USBC) Inc.’s prestigious President’s Circle.

One of the most influential networks of Black entrepreneurs who are thought leaders and experts in their respective industries, the USBC’s President’s Circle is an invitation-only community consisting of the world’s top Black chief executive officers. With the addition of NWS, the group now has 25 members, including Asociar, Enlightened Inc., Overland Tandberg, and the Elocen Group. All of the companies have annualized revenues of at least $10 million.

“As a leading Black-owned business in the telecommunications and broadband networking infrastructure industry, it is important that we have businesses like NWS as a member at this critical period, supporting the communications procurement marketplace,” said Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of USBC, pointing to new opportunities being created by President Biden’s $65 billion Internet for All initiative, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law late last year. “USBC is committed to serving as an advocate and voice on behalf of the Black business community.”

On Friday, Oct. 21, Xavier Williams, CEO of NWS, will join Busby as a featured speaker for a peer-to-peer discussion of key issues facing Black businesses on the main stage of USBC’s annual ByBlack conference. The conference, which starts Oct. 19 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., spotlights the collective economic power of Black-owned businesses and media through three days of seminars, workshops, social events, and entertainment. Williams’ session will take place from 2:20 to 3 p.m.

In addition to being named to USBC’s President’s Circle, NWS has also received its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). “NWS is positioned as one of the largest Black-owned telecom equipment distributors in the US,” said Sam Clark, chief revenue officer of NWS. “We will now be in a prime position to serve leading carriers and other companies looking for a highly capable sourcing partner certified as an MBE.”

NWS is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector. Grain Management, which also is an MBE-certified company, acquired NWS in 2021.

Founded in 2012, NWS sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables and related equipment to broadband providers through offices and warehouses in North Carolina, Texas, and Canada. The company also offers services in cell site development, inventory management, and material distribution.

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a collaborative partner to carriers, project managers, and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a flexible approach, and a disciplined focus on customer service, NWS is a proven partner in helping businesses tackle complex challenges and accelerate speed to market. Based in Durham, N.C., NWS serves businesses throughout the U.S. and in Canada, where it recently expanded its presence by acquiring Gap Wireless, in Mississauga, Ont., and JF TECH, in Blainville, Que. For more information, visit www.nwswireless.com.