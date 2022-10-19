Verizon Business to Launch Multi-Session, Multi-Day Events with BlueJeans Expo

What you need to know:



NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today introduced BlueJeans Expo, an immersive virtual environment for enterprise event collaboration, education, engagement, and inspiration that is scheduled for general availability later this year. By combining live and on-demand video, event management and content hosting into one powerful yet easy to manage platform, BlueJeans Expo helps organizations deliver fully customizable virtual experiences pre-, during and post-events.

Aparna Khurjekar, CRO, Business Markets & SaaS, Verizon Business stated, “Success in today’s workplace requires organizations to activate their audiences beyond event boundaries to enrich the customer journey and drive brand loyalty. With BlueJeans Expo, we’re providing customers with a fully integrated and personalized community hub for interactivity, networking and engagement.”

Transform Your One-Time Event into a Community Hub

According to the IDC Market Analysis Perspective: Worldwide Collaboration Applications, 2022, “Companies with branded communities perform 13% better in virtual events1.” By bringing multi-session, multi-day virtual events to life in a community environment with BlueJeans Expo, event hosts can deliver on the promise of interactivity and engagement that extends long after the event is over.

The fully customizable nature of BlueJeans Expo gives event hosts the ability to transform their virtual event site into a home base for attendees and sponsors to stay up to date and remain connected with the community. The event home page and content hubs can be easily transformed to support an ongoing engagement cadence that is powered by Expo’s configurable messaging capabilities.

Simplify Event Production with a Fully Integrated Solution

BlueJeans Expo features a comprehensive event lifecycle framework to power pre-, during, and post-event workflows. With easy-to-use attendee registration and management, plug and play session templates, drag and drop content hubs, and in-depth event reporting, BlueJeans Expo provides an all-inclusive solution for designing and delivering a world-class virtual event.

To help drive meaningful connections during the event itself, BlueJeans Expo offers the ability to deliver high-quality networking opportunities with an intuitive directory that supports simple profile creation, quick filtering, and role-based chat to encourage participation, yet limit unwanted outreach. It also enables “in-booth” notifications to encourage event participants to engage with sponsors who are staffing virtual exhibits.

Furthermore, whether broadcasting a keynote presentation to 150,000 attendees, facilitating a birds-of-a-feather session for 15 participants, or posting a panel discussion for on-demand viewing, BlueJeans Expo makes it easy to turn video into the star of your event. With single-click scheduling for BlueJeans Meetings and Events, it’s easy to organize the type of session required, whenever it needs to happen.

In addition to existing BlueJeans features for event management, such as analytics and reporting, privacy and preference settings and translations in over 100 languages, unique features to BlueJeans Expo Include:

Attendee Dashboards: Create custom dashboards for each attendee or member type for access to features, advertising, or custom messages.

Create custom dashboards for each attendee or member type for access to features, advertising, or custom messages. Attendee On-Boarding & Management: Add or upload attendees, use the built-in application or integrate with a third-party registration system to add and establish the attendee record.

Add or upload attendees, use the built-in application or integrate with a third-party registration system to add and establish the attendee record. Content Hosting & Management: Upload documents, add on-demand videos, and organize content into catalogs. Segment access by member type.

Upload documents, add on-demand videos, and organize content into catalogs. Segment access by member type. Continuing Education Credits: Offer live and on-demand CE courses and track compliance in detailed reports. Upload certificates to the member dashboard.

Offer live and on-demand CE courses and track compliance in detailed reports. Upload certificates to the member dashboard. Directories: Add sessions, content, exhibitor and attendee listings into searchable directories that appear throughout the platform.

Add sessions, content, exhibitor and attendee listings into searchable directories that appear throughout the platform. Gamification: Turn on a points system and reward individuals for exploring content, interacting with sponsors or finding clues in a scavenger hunt.

Turn on a points system and reward individuals for exploring content, interacting with sponsors or finding clues in a scavenger hunt. Messaging: Automated emails welcome, notify, and remind site members or attendees. Send custom messages and newsletters.

Automated emails welcome, notify, and remind site members or attendees. Send custom messages and newsletters. Session Management: Add video or in-person sessions and manage signup and send reminders. Add on-demand sessions. Receive registration, attendance and on-demand session reports.

Add video or in-person sessions and manage signup and send reminders. Add on-demand sessions. Receive registration, attendance and on-demand session reports. Speaker Management: Add speakers to a site wide database, attach them to sessions, create automated speaker directories and showcase individual profiles.

Add speakers to a site wide database, attach them to sessions, create automated speaker directories and showcase individual profiles. Virtual Booth: Feature-rich, brandable virtual booths hold content, videos and create calls to action that produce engagement.

BlueJeans Expo is scheduled for general availability in November 2022. Visit the BlueJeans Expo product page to see the full list of product features and to learn more about delivering fully customizable digital experiences for your next event.

