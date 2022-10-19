Artists United for Change Creates Abortion Rights Billboards in Advance of the Midterm Elections

DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation continues to reel from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of artists has come together to call attention to the importance of fighting for abortion freedoms this November. Artists United for Change released its latest ad campaign today at SeeClearlyAndVote.com and is launching creative billboards in Michigan and Georgia. The creative billboard re-imagines the abortion conversation with a shocking photo to remind voters that male politicians will never be faced with the decision of whether they can carry a child to term.

"No matter how hard they tried and what cynical tricks they employed, the right-wing could not keep abortion rights off the ballot in states like Michigan," stated Scott Goodstein of Artists United for Change. "It's now up to all of us to remind voters that they can determine their own fate by voting for abortion rights up and down the entire ballot."

Visit SeeClearlyAndVote.com to learn more and make a plan to vote in this year's critical midterm elections.

About The Artist - Photographer Allan Amato said today, "What struck me most after the overturning of Roe, were all the horror stories of women frantically crossing state lines to get an abortion, many of whom were underage, victims of rape, or subject to preexisting conditions that meant birth could also be a death sentence. These stories sounded like those of immigrants fleeing an oppressive regime rather than American citizens fighting for their right for agency over their own bodies. And I wondered if the people out there denying a woman her right to choose would reassess some of their beliefs if they were the ones with an unwanted pregnancy. If their 10-year-old daughters were forced to cross state lines to abort a fetus that was the result of rape." Learn more about his work at allanamato.com.

About Artists United for Change - Artists United for Change is a federally registered political action committee focused on engaging creatives in adding to the political conversation through their work. Award-winning artists created unique works engaging communities that tend to be under-represented at the polls, including Black, Latinx, and young voters. In 2020, the PAC created the RememberWhatTheyDid campaign and placed more than 200 anti-Trump billboards along with thousands of street art posters in battleground cities across the United States. Artists United for change has worked with Shepard Fairey (creator of the iconic Obama poster), Robin Bell, Nekisha Durrett, Nate Lewis, Rafael Lopez, Claudio Martinez, Robert Russell, Shade (Antonio Agee) Rob Sheridan, and Swoon (Caledonia Curry) See Artists United for Change's work at SeeClearlyAndVote.com and RememberWhatTheyDid.com

