Frost & Sullivan Names Revenera a Market Leader for Software-Enforced Licensing and Entitlement Management

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today announced that it won the 2022 Global Software License Management Market Leadership Award for the software enforcement segment from analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.



In exhaustive research over the past decade, Frost & Sullivan closely followed the usage analytics, software enforcement and entitlement category. After a deep review of vendor solutions available in 2022, the firm determined that:

Revenera excels in complex distribution and monetization environments: Frost & Sullivan found that Revenera’s flexible software monetization platform meets changing customer requirements as suppliers move from on-premise software to SaaS and from perpetual licensing models to subscription- and usage-based ones.

Frost & Sullivan found that Revenera's flexible software monetization platform meets changing customer requirements as suppliers move from on-premise software to SaaS and from perpetual licensing models to subscription- and usage-based ones.

Customers respond to Revenera's ease of use: Through its cloud platform, Revenera provides easier, more automated access to data for analytics and process automation. Revenera enhances licensing support through software development kits (FlexNet Publisher and FlexNet Embedded) and support for fulfillment and usage management. It brings its RESTful approach to fulfillment, enabling customers to monetize their SaaS applications and small-footprint IoT devices. Revenera merits repeat recognition. In addition to this year's recognition, Frost & Sullivan previously named Revenera (formerly Flexera Software) a leader, including the 2019 Market Leadership Award for the Software Enforced Segment of the Global Software License Management Software Market.



According to Mukul Krishna, Global Practice Leader at Frost & Sullivan, “As a user-friendly solution in a very competitive environment, Revenera provides a unique experience for its clients, ensures superior customer service, and increases monetization potential throughout a software solution’s life cycle. Revenera continued its leadership, winning this Best Practices award from Frost & Sullivan because of its customer service excellence, brand strength, product differentiation, and strong overall performance.”

“Revenera has continued to transform our customers’ businesses through our leading license entitlement and usage analytics software,” said Nicole Segerer, SVP and general manager of Revenera. “Revenera has a long history in the software industry and our strategy revolves around enabling companies to monetize their solutions effectively, whether they are on-premise, on an intelligent device or in the cloud. We are grateful to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the de facto standard for software vendors and device manufacturers.”

Frost & Sullivan’s evaluation included review of criteria including growth strategy excellence, implementation excellence, technology leverage, customer service excellence, brand strength, and product differentiation. For full details, download the award report.

About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters. Revenera’s leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience—for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. To learn more, visit www.revenera.com.