Drug Eluting Stent Market is estimated to be US$ 14.02 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2032 - By PMI

Covina, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Eluting Stent Market accounted for US$ 7.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 14.02 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5%. Stent is a small mesh tube placed into artery to keep it open. Drug eluting stent is coated with slow-releasing medication which helps in preventing clotting of blood. Drug eluting stent is the common type of stent and thus widely used in treating blockages of heart arteries. Drug eluting stents consist of metallic scaffold and elutable drug which is dispersed in polymer matrix that surrounds the struts. The newest drug eluting stents includes, synergy & orsiro, zotarolimus eluting stents, everolimus eluting stents, ridaforolimus eluting stents, etc. Drug eluting stent are used by interventional cardiologists for reopening and maintaining patent coronary arteries which is narrowed by arteriosclerosis. Individual with heart problems are treated mostly with drug eluting stents. Drug eluting stent are placed against artery walls. Drug eluting stent includes drugs like paclitaxel eluting stents (PES;2004) and sirolimus eluting stents (SES;2003). Drug eluting stent better than bare metal stents as they have potentiality in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular mortality and myocardial infarction. Drug eluting stent are preferred over bare metal stents (BMS) due to fewer repeat revascularization procedures and less restenosis. Drug eluting stent requires longer duration time for dual antiplatelet therapy used for minimizing the chances of stent thrombosis. Coronary drug eluting stents dissolves completely in the body after the artery is healed. Rising demand due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has enhanced the drug eluting stent market growth.

The report “Drug Eluting Stent Market, By Coating (Polymer-based coatings, Polymer-free coatings, and Others), By Application (Peripheral Artery Disease, Coronary Artery Disease, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiology Centers, and Specialty Clinics) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In April 2022, Translumina has launched the latest generation dual drug polymer-free coated stent (DDCS) ‘VIVO ISAR’ in Europe and other international market. ‘VIVO ISAR’ is the first DDCS technology which has brought superior safety profile without any compromise of drug release kinetics. Newly launched stent is the first technology that uses Probucol which is lipid lowering drug and antioxidant, as a carrier for releasing an anti-restenotic drug and creates polymer free drug eluting stent platform with safety and efficacy.

In March 2021, Meril Life Sciences has launched its indigenously researched and developed new bioresorbable scaffold (BRS) ‘MeRes100’ in India. It helps in treating coronary artery diseases. Newly launched scaffold is similar to stents, non-permanent mesh tubes, and non-metallic.

Analyst View:

Drug eluting stents has become first device which helps in reducing incidence of restenosis after implantation of stent. It has also reduced the need for repeat revascularization. Drug eluting stent are safe and effective when used with anti-clotting medication. Drug eluting stent are used in treating heart blockages which has helped in reducing mortality rate caused due to heart diseases. However, living sedentary lifestyle, consumption of unhealthy food, lack of physical activity has given rise in cardiovascular diseases which has increased the demand for drug eluting stent. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Drug Eluting Stent Market, By Coating (Polymer-based coatings, Polymer-free coatings, and Others), By Application (Peripheral Artery Disease, Coronary Artery Disease, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiology Centers, and Specialty Clinics) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on Coating, Drug Eluting Stent Market is segmented into Polymer-based coatings, Polymer-free coatings, and others.

Based on Application, Drug Eluting Stent Market is segmented into Peripheral Artery Disease, Coronary Artery Disease, and others.

Based on End-Users, Drug Eluting Stent Market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiology Centers, and Specialty Clinics.

By Region, the Drug Eluting Stent Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Drug Eluting Stent Market:

The prominent players operating in the Drug Eluting Stent Market includes, Abbott, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Wellinq, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group Limited, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Drug Eluting Stent Market, By Coating Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Polymer-based coatings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Polymer-free coatings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Drug Eluting Stent Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Peripheral Artery Disease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Coronary Artery Disease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Drug Eluting Stent Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cardiology Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Specialty Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



