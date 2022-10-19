New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market Research Report 2021-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351274/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market”.



Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Bayer

GE Healthcare

Novartis AG

Cardinal Health

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Nordion Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International)

Mallinckrodt plc

Curium

Eckert & Ziegler

Eli Lilly

IBA Group

Merck & Co. Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Areva Pharma

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Medical Solutions LTD.

Shine Medical Technologies



Industry Dynamics:

Key Drivers: Increased disposable money and technology advancements will have a significant impact on SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market trends. Demand-supply dynamics will also have an impact on the SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market’s growth. Government actions that benefit customers and increases in their purchasing power will help the SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market expand.



Industry Restraints: The SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market’s expansion would be hampered by a lack of technical specialists and fluctuating raw material costs. Furthermore, the breakout of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in lockdowns, has slowed supply chain activity, putting a halt to SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market.



Opportunities for Market Players: The SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market will benefit from industry participants’ increased focus on building strategic alliances as well as the introduction of new products and technology. Players in the industry are concentrating on growing their regional presence and securing a solid position in the SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market. Over the forecast timeframe, this will result in an increase in the size of the SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market.



Challenges in the Market: Changes in government policies, rising environmental concerns, and a change in administration can all obstruct the SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Market’s growth path.



The global SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals market is categorized as:



By Type:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic



By Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neuroendocrinnology

Neurology

Nephrology



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes



By Geography: Global SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals and other similar things has become mandatory throughout Asia Pacific’s expanding regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be profitable due to the region’s rapid growth in the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. In Europe, demand for SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals is expanding, notably from end-user industries



